Kobe Bryant and Nike Release New ‘Kobe Bryant Day’ Jersey, Shoes

- Kobe Bryant’s net worth continues to increase with product releases on August 24, “Kobe Bryant Day,” named for his two jersey numbers: 8 and 24.
- He continues to increase his wealth with lucrative business and endorsement deals.
- Although is one of the top paid NBA players ever, his shoe sales still lag behind Michael Jordan and others.
If you thought you had checked everything off your back-to-school shopping list, think again. The hottest new kicks from Lakers legend Kobe Bryant were released by Nike on Aug. 24, 2018 — aka Kobe Bryant Day for his jersey numbers 8 and 24 — along with a new Kobe jersey that’s part of the 2018-2019 uniform redesign, reported Vox-owned sports fan site SB Nation. Your kids — or you — will have to wait, however, as the online ordering competition heats up.
The shoes sold out within hours of the launch but the jersey is available for pre-order and costs the same as fellow GOAT contender and new Laker LeBron James’ jersey — $109.99.
Nike tweeted images of the Kobe A.D. shoes, which are still on Nike.com listed at $140:
The Legacy Continues
The @nikebasketball Kobe A.D.
Shop ???????? https://t.co/T1J81WQaZt pic.twitter.com/AGG7oICKdc
— Nike.com (@nikestore) August 24, 2018
The new jersey is available through Nike, the Lakers’ and NBA online stores and other retail sites. Nike tweeted pre-order information for the Kobe Bryant Icon Edition Swingman jersey:
The @nikebasketball Kobe Bryant Icon Edition Swingman Jersey
Pre-order ???????? https://t.co/FMh4ny7pyE pic.twitter.com/OVvkNJTgAi
— Nike.com (@nikestore) August 24, 2018
Kobe Makes $16 Million Off Shoes, Far Behind James and Jordan
Nike has been one of Bryant’s biggest business partners, helping increase his $350 million net worth past his retirement. Their first deal was for $10-million-per-year starting in 2003, and then they launched Bryant’s signature shoe line in 2005. The Kobe A.D. was first released in November 2016, followed by additional versions like a black-and-gold edition similar to Bryant’s black-and-gold City Edition Swingman jersey.
Related: Coca-Cola Buys BodyArmor, Turning Kobe’s $6M Investment Into $200M
Bryant retired from basketball in 2016, but has focused on business ventures like the Kobe Bryant Collection, performance-boosting shoes and other branded apparel and equipment. In the GOAT race of shoe sales, however, he’s lagging. According to Forbes, Michael Jordan still tops shoe sales at $110 million, followed by LeBron James at $32 million, Keven Durant at $25 million, and then Bryant at $16 million as of June 2017.
Sean Dennison contributed to the reporting for this article.
