Kobe Bryant and Nike Release New ‘Kobe Bryant Day’ Jersey, Shoes

Photo by KEVORK DJANSEZIAN/AP/REX/Shutterstock (6408720a)BRYANT Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe bryant goes up for a shot against Minnesota Timberwolves' Mark Madsen during the fourth quarter of Game 6 of the NBA Western Conference Finals, in Los AngelesTIMBERWOLVES LAKERS, LOS ANGELES, USA.

Kobe Bryant’s net worth continues to increase with product releases on August 24, “Kobe Bryant Day,” named for his two jersey numbers: 8 and 24.

He continues to increase his wealth with lucrative business and endorsement deals.

Although is one of the top paid NBA players ever, his shoe sales still lag behind Michael Jordan and others.

If you thought you had checked everything off your back-to-school shopping list, think again. The hottest new kicks from Lakers legend Kobe Bryant were released by Nike on Aug. 24, 2018 — aka Kobe Bryant Day for his jersey numbers 8 and 24 — along with a new Kobe jersey that’s part of the 2018-2019 uniform redesign, reported Vox-owned sports fan site SB Nation. Your kids — or you — will have to wait, however, as the online ordering competition heats up.

The shoes sold out within hours of the launch but the jersey is available for pre-order and costs the same as fellow GOAT contender and new Laker LeBron James’ jersey — $109.99.

Nike tweeted images of the Kobe A.D. shoes, which are still on Nike.com listed at $140:





The new jersey is available through Nike, the Lakers’ and NBA online stores and other retail sites. Nike tweeted pre-order information for the Kobe Bryant Icon Edition Swingman jersey:





Kobe Makes $16 Million Off Shoes, Far Behind James and Jordan

Nike has been one of Bryant’s biggest business partners, helping increase his $350 million net worth past his retirement. Their first deal was for $10-million-per-year starting in 2003, and then they launched Bryant’s signature shoe line in 2005. The Kobe A.D. was first released in November 2016, followed by additional versions like a black-and-gold edition similar to Bryant’s black-and-gold City Edition Swingman jersey.

Bryant retired from basketball in 2016, but has focused on business ventures like the Kobe Bryant Collection, performance-boosting shoes and other branded apparel and equipment. In the GOAT race of shoe sales, however, he’s lagging. According to Forbes, Michael Jordan still tops shoe sales at $110 million, followed by LeBron James at $32 million, Keven Durant at $25 million, and then Bryant at $16 million as of June 2017.

Sean Dennison contributed to the reporting for this article.

