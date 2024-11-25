Are Kobay Technology Bhd.'s (KLSE:KOBAY) Mixed Financials Driving The Negative Sentiment?

With its stock down 32% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Kobay Technology Bhd (KLSE:KOBAY). We, however decided to study the company's financials to determine if they have got anything to do with the price decline. Long-term fundamentals are usually what drive market outcomes, so it's worth paying close attention. Specifically, we decided to study Kobay Technology Bhd's ROE in this article.
Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.
How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?
The formula for ROE is:
Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity
So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Kobay Technology Bhd is:
2.9% = RM12m ÷ RM397m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).
The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.03 in profit.
What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?
So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.
Kobay Technology Bhd's Earnings Growth And 2.9% ROE
As you can see, Kobay Technology Bhd's ROE looks pretty weak. Not just that, even compared to the industry average of 7.5%, the company's ROE is entirely unremarkable. Therefore, Kobay Technology Bhd's flat earnings over the past five years can possibly be explained by the low ROE amongst other factors.
As a next step, we compared Kobay Technology Bhd's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 6.3% in the same period.
Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Kobay Technology Bhd's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.
Is Kobay Technology Bhd Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?
While the company did pay out a portion of its dividend in the past, it currently doesn't pay a regular dividend. We infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.
Conclusion
Overall, we have mixed feelings about Kobay Technology Bhd. While the company does have a high rate of reinvestment, the low ROE means that all that reinvestment is not reaping any benefit to its investors, and moreover, its having a negative impact on the earnings growth. Up till now, we've only made a short study of the company's growth data. To gain further insights into Kobay Technology Bhd's past profit growth, check out this visualization of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.
