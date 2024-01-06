Are Kobay Technology Bhd.'s (KLSE:KOBAY) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock's Recent Weakness?

Kobay Technology Bhd (KLSE:KOBAY) has had a rough three months with its share price down 29%. But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. Specifically, we decided to study Kobay Technology Bhd's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Kobay Technology Bhd is:

4.2% = RM17m ÷ RM395m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.04 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Kobay Technology Bhd's Earnings Growth And 4.2% ROE

It is quite clear that Kobay Technology Bhd's ROE is rather low. Not just that, even compared to the industry average of 7.5%, the company's ROE is entirely unremarkable. However, the moderate 18% net income growth seen by Kobay Technology Bhd over the past five years is definitely a positive. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

As a next step, we compared Kobay Technology Bhd's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 11%.

KLSE:KOBAY Past Earnings Growth January 6th 2024

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future.

Is Kobay Technology Bhd Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Kobay Technology Bhd has a low three-year median payout ratio of 23%, meaning that the company retains the remaining 77% of its profits. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business.

Additionally, Kobay Technology Bhd has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that Kobay Technology Bhd has some positive attributes. With a high rate of reinvestment, albeit at a low ROE, the company has managed to see a considerable growth in its earnings. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

