Turo's Cybertruck rentals in focus after Las Vegas incident

Turo is a car-sharing app that's cheaper than conventional rental companies. Turo

Turo is an app that allows people to rent out their cars to other drivers.

The app was used to rent the vehicles used in two deadly incidents on New Year's Day.

Since it was founded in 2009, it has grown into the largest car-sharing app of its kind.

Turo is the car-sharing app used to rent the vehicles involved in deadly New Year's Day incidents in Las Vegas and New Orleans.

It's like an Airbnb for cars, allowing people to get paid for leasing their vehicles to other drivers.

Users get easy access to short-term rentals, while owners can rent out their vehicles as a side hustle or even a full-time business .

Compared with conventional car rental companies, Turo can sometimes offer lower prices or more convenient locations. It makes a commission on rentals and doesn't have to run a fleet of cars.

Turo lists a very wide variety of vehicles, with some 1,600 makes and models on offer, including the CEO's own Porsche 911 Carrera S. The platform also lists campervans and more exotic vehicles such as the Cybertruck to rent.

Turo was called RelayRides when it was founded in 2009 by Shelby Clark, an entrepreneur and investor. The company changed its name to Turo in 2015 as it began to focus on longer-term rentals over quick trips. That year it was included on Forbes' list of "hottest on-demand startups," with a valuation of $311 million.

It's now the largest car-sharing app in the US, ahead of competitors such as Getaround and Car Shair. Turo had 360,000 cars listed on its platform at the end of 2023, and about 3.7 million bookings were made that year, according to a March 2024 filing. It is available in Canada, France, the UK and Australia as well as the US.

Turo says it aims to put the world's 1.5 billion vehicles to better use and aspires to "fundamentally change car ownership," per its website.

"The goal for us is to continue to grow the business as fast as possible for the next many many years," Andre Haddad, CEO of Turo, told CNBC in September.

Andre Haddad has been CEO of Turo since 2011. Lea Suzuki/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

Haddad is a former eBay executive who was born in Lebanon. His company bio states that he helped grow eBay revenue from $750 million to $11.7 billion, before joining Turo as CEO in 2011.

Turo reported nearly $880 million in revenue in 2023, up 18% year-on-year. It posted $14.7 million in profits, down from $154.7 million in 2022. Losses and high costs are common for fast-growing tech companies, especially those that are not yet public.

Turo has close to 1,000 employees and was valued at $1.5 billion in 2020, per PitchBook. The company registered for an IPO in 2021 but has not yet gone public.

Story Continues