What do we know about Royal Mail's new owner?

[Getty Images]

Daniel Křetínský is set to become the new owner of Royal Mail after the sale of its parent firm was approved by the government.

The Czech entrepreneur has been described as a "quiet sphinx" for his inscrutable style. So who is the low-key billionaire and what could new ownership mean for this historic British company?

According to the Sunday Times Rich List, the 49-year-old is now worth £6bn - up £2bn on 2023.

He has adopted low-profile approach to his business dealings, but what we do know about Mr Křetínský is that he made a large part of his money in Central and Eastern European energy via a labyrinthine structure of companies.

This includes Eustream, which transports Russian gas via pipelines that run through Ukraine, the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

In the UK, Mr Křetínský has built up quite a portfolio in well-known brands through Vesa Equity Investment, a private firm which is registered in Luxembourg.

He holds big stakes in supermarket group Sainsbury's and the sportswear retailer Footlocker.

And, like others in his wealth bracket, he has a football club or two. These include AC Sparta Prague, as well as Premier League club West Ham United in which he holds a 27% stake.

Mr Křetínský holds a 27% stake in the West Ham United football club [Getty Images]

Early beginnings

The businessman and lawyer was born in the city of Brno in the Czech Republic, some three hours away from Prague.

His parents came from professional backgrounds, with his mother working as a top judge and his father a computer science academic.

He studied both law and political science, taking up a job as a trainee lawyer in Brno soon after graduating.

Afterwards he started working for the J&T investment group in 1999, climbing the ranks quickly and becoming a partner in 2003.

Since then, he has built an expansive portfolio, including investments across the energy, property and retail industries.

Property purchases

Mr Křetínský owns expansive properties in upmarket areas, which include Heath Hall on London's Bishop Avenue - known as billionaire's row.

He reportedly bought it for £65m and once rented the property to popstar Justin Bieber for about £25,000 a week.

He also spent about €21.5m (£18.3m) buying a Parisian townhouse down the road from the Elysée Palace from Russian oligarch and fertilizer magnate Dmitry Rybolovlev and his ex-wife.

Mr Křetínský also owns a share of the Velaa private island resort in the Maldives.

Future hopes

On Monday, Křetínský's EP Group said it had a "mission to make Royal Mail a successful modern postal operator with high quality service and products for its customers".

