Employment rights bill: The changes you should know

Burn Out UK Employee

Workers could see sweeping changes to their rights at work under Labour’s forthcoming Employment Rights Bill, which was recently unveiled.

Proposals include giving workers protection from unfair dismissal from day one, greater access to flexible working, sick pay from the first day of illness and a shake-up to zero hours contract rules.

Here, Telegraph Money sets out what Labour has planned, and your current rights at work.

What does the Employment Rights Act do?

British workers are currently protected by the Employment Rights Act 1996, legislation which sets out your right to receive the national minimum wage, the right to written terms to outline your working rights and responsibilities, as well as a minimum number of paid holidays and protection against unlawful discrimination.

Workers receive additional rights, but often only after a set period of time or on the proviso that they pass their probation.

Labour says its Employment Rights Bill will expand on this, in a bid to end unfair employment practices and help deliver economic growth.

However, some of the plans have been criticised by business leaders, who say bosses will be put off hiring new staff. What’s more, workers will have to wait up to two years for the changes to come into force.

Flexible working

Under UK employment law, there is an existing right to request flexible working. This has been in place since 2014. There was previously a 26-week qualifying period, after which an employee could make a flexible working request, but this changed on April 6 this year. Now, it is a “day one” right, and can therefore be requested straightaway.

The request could, for example, be for a reduction in working days from five to four per week, a change in hours – such as starting earlier or finishing later – asking to work from home or compressing your hours.

While an employer is required to consider the request, and deal with it in a fair manner, it does not have to agree to it. There are currently eight eligible reasons for employers to refuse the request, and it must be considered within two months of receiving the request. Employees can make up to two requests in a 12-month period.

Natalie Ellis, managing director of HR consultancy, Rebox HR, said: “If an employer refuses the request, this must be for a genuine reason, and detailed reasons must be provided. This may be, for example, the burden of additional costs, being unable to organise work among the existing employees, or because it will have a detrimental impact on the organisation.”

Labour’s plans go much further than this, aiming to make the workplace “more compatible with people’s lives”.

Simon Bellm, partner in the employment team at law firm DMH Stallard, said: “The big change that Labour proposes is the introduction of a duty on employers to accommodate any request for flexible working as far as is reasonable. This change will make it far easier for employees to demand changes.”

Joanna Booty has 25 years’ experience in corporate HR, and now runs her own outfit, Bergamot HR.

She said: “I would encourage employers to embrace flexible working for the benefits it can bring to a business, such as attracting and retaining talent, not just because it is a legal requirement.”

Under Labour’s plans, if flexible working is denied, employers must explain the reason why to the employee.

According to government guidance, flexible working requests can only be denied due to the following reasons:

the extra costs will damage the business

the work cannot be reorganised among other staff

people cannot be recruited to do the work

flexible working will affect quality of work

flexible working will affect performance

the business will not be able to meet customer demand

there’s a lack of work to do during the proposed working times

the business is planning changes to the workforce.

Unfair dismissal

Currently, employees only receive legal protection from unfair dismissal once they have been employed for two years.

Labour intends to do away with this time restriction, meaning employees are protected from the first day of employment.

Strengthened rights for workers could be balanced by rules that allow employers to impose statutory probation periods of up to nine months, during which time “lighter touch” assessments mean it may become easier to let go employees who are not up to scratch.

The current rules state that if your employer decides to dismiss you, or your role is ending for any other reason, you have the right to a minimum notice period.

According to Citizens Advice, you must be given a minimum of one week’s notice if you’ve been working for the employer between one month and two years. For two years or more, minimum notice is one week for each full year, up to a maximum of 12 weeks.

You may also be able to take legal action if your dismissal is deemed to be “unfair” – this could be the case if your employer does not have a good reason to dismiss you, or fails to follow the company’s dismissal process.

It may also be unfair if you’re dismissed as a result of actions you’re entitled to – such as asking for flexible working, taking time off for jury service, asking for maternity, paternity or adoption leave, joining a trade union or taking part in industrial action.

Zero hours contracts

Among Labour’s reforms is the aim to ban “exploitative” zero hours contracts. Its Bill would see those on zero or low hours contracts given the right to a guaranteed hours contract if they work regular hours over a defined period.

However, zero hours working arrangements can still exist if an employee requests them.

Parental leave

There aren’t any plans to improve statutory parental leave, but Labour’s plans include introducing the right to take unpaid parental leave from day one in a job.

Currently, such leave can only be taken after a year’s employment. Workers can have up to 18 weeks’ unpaid leave for each child and adopted child, up to their 18th birthday – but only up to four weeks a year for each child (unless employers agree to more).

Sick pay

As it stands, employees are entitled to statutory amounts of paid holiday leave, sick pay and parental leave, which may include maternity leave, paternity leave, shared parental leave and adoption leave.

As a minimum, companies must grant employees at least 5.6 weeks’ paid holiday a year, which doesn’t have to include bank holidays. For most workers, this equates to 28 days.

Statutory sick pay is £109.40 for up to 28 weeks, while statutory maternity leave is 52 weeks, following statutory maternity pay rules.

Under the Employment Rights Bill, sick pay will be available to claim from the first day of illness – as opposed to current rules that make it available from day four. Labour also plans to remove the lower earnings limit, so sick pay will be made available for those who earn less than £123 a week.

The right to switch off

Before Labour came into power, much was made about its plans to legislate for a “right to disconnect” – something there is currently no express legal right for in Britain. It would aim to prohibit employers from contacting workers outside of their working hours.

However, this will be missing from the Employment Rights Bill. It will be subject to a consultation, and is then likely to be introduced as part of voluntary codes of conduct that businesses can sign up to, rather than being a workers’ right.

Jane Crosby, partner at law firm Hart Brown, said: “There is no straightforward guidance on this matter for employers. Employment contracts are the starting point, as they set out your hours of work.

“But it is unusual to see a term which expressly prohibits an employer from contacting an employee outside of their contracted hours.”

This is a view shared by Mr Perkins. He said: “In my experience, it is not common to see any ‘right to disconnect’ rights written into contracts. That said, increasingly businesses are promoting disconnection through well-being initiatives, and through non-contractual policies and practices, such as email systems blocking messages being sent after a particular time.”

Another example is email “footer” messages which discourage recipients from replying to an email if it’s been sent outside of their normal working hours. Auto responses can also be used to let people know you have received their email, and will respond when it’s good for you.

Katie Elliott, director of HR Katie, said: “Currently there’s no explicit law preventing employers from contacting employees outside of their working hours. However, the expectation for employees to be ‘always on’ is currently a hot topic in HR, as it potentially leads to issues around work-related stress and burnout.”

Laurie Macpherson, career mentor, agrees that this is a grey area, adding that individuals often take the lead from their managers.

“Most contracts don’t mention this, instead talking about employees carrying out ‘other duties as required,’ which is a handy cover-all for most things. It’s really up to teams to set their own rules and boundaries, and discuss what works for them. This is especially the case in teams where people work a variety of different patterns.”

For now, Labour’s employment law reform on this matter is still only a possibility.

Ms Booty said: “Even if it does become reality, it will take time to enshrine it in law. But this does not mean that employers should ignore this issue. They need to be cognisant of current legislation – including workers’ health and safety and the stress of working long hours, as well as the Working Time Regulations.”

Other important working rights

Here are some of the key working rights that it’s worth familiarising yourself with.

Menopause rights

Guidance has recently been published regarding employers’ legal obligations for women going through the menopause. Employers must make “reasonable adjustments”, or could be sued for disability discrimination, according to guidance issued by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC).

This comes following the EHRC’s findings that one in 10 women leave their jobs due to menopause symptoms.

Reasonable adjustments could include things like allowing menopausal women to wear cooler clothes in the office, work from home on hot days, or start work later if they have slept badly.

It could also be unlawful to discipline workers for taking days off because of the menopause.

Working Time Regulations 1998

The legislation on working time sets out that employees can work a maximum of 48 hours per week (unless they opt to work more, or work in a job with exceptions).

It also stipulates rest breaks – employees are entitled to breaks of at least 20 minutes when working for six hours or more, a rest of at least 11 hours between working days, and a weekly rest of at least 24 hours in any seven-day period or 48 hours in a 14-day period.

Payment

Workers must be paid at least the National Minimum Wage (£10.42 per hour for 2023-24) for those over the age of 23. You have a right to be paid in accordance with the hours you’ve worked, and have protection against unlawful deductions from wages.

Time off for emergencies

Employees are allowed to take time off to deal with an emergency involving someone who depends on you for care, such as a child, spouse or parent.

There’s no set amount of time you can take off, but it must be “reasonable”, depending on the circumstances. Employers don’t have to pay you for the time off.

Statutory redundancy pay

If you’ve been working for an employer for two years or more, you’ll usually be entitled to statutory redundancy pay. If you’re made redundant, the pay you receive will depend on how long you’ve worked there, and your age.

For younger workers, it’s half a week’s pay for each full year they worked under the age of 22, and one week’s pay for each full year when aged between 22 and 41. For each full year you’re 41 or older, you’ll get one and half week’s pay.

The length of service for statutory pay is capped at 20 years.