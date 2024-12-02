Need To Know: Analysts Are Much More Bullish On NationGate Holdings Berhad (KLSE:NATGATE) Revenues

Shareholders in NationGate Holdings Berhad (KLSE:NATGATE) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The revenue forecast for this year has experienced a facelift, with the analysts now much more optimistic on its sales pipeline.

After the upgrade, the four analysts covering NationGate Holdings Berhad are now predicting revenues of RM2.6b in 2024. If met, this would reflect a solid 9.9% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to be RM0.049, roughly flat on the last 12 months. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of RM2.1b and earnings per share (EPS) of RM0.048 in 2024. Sentiment certainly seems to have improved in recent times, with a considerable lift to revenue and a small lift in earnings per share estimates.

See our latest analysis for NationGate Holdings Berhad

KLSE:NATGATE Earnings and Revenue Growth December 2nd 2024

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for NationGate Holdings Berhad 6.4% to RM2.30 on the back of these upgrades.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that NationGate Holdings Berhad's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 9.9% annualised growth rate until the end of 2024 being well below the historical 24% p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 19% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than NationGate Holdings Berhad.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates for this year, expecting improving business conditions. Pleasantly, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow slower than the wider market. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with analysts apparently feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at NationGate Holdings Berhad.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple NationGate Holdings Berhad analysts - going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Story Continues