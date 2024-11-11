I was knocked over at a Taylor Swift show and ended up with concussion

I was queueing to get into the Taylor Swift concert at Wembley Stadium in August when a gust of wind blew a metal barrier into me, knocking me over. I hit my head on concrete. Police and stewards asked me if I wanted a paramedic but, in my shock, I declined and went to the toilets to recover. I started to feel faint and in pain and was checked by first aiders and an onsite doctor who diagnosed concussion. I felt so unwell I had to go home, missing the concert.

At work the next day, I was still light-headed and in pain, and was advised by a 111 call operator to go to A&E. Hospital doctors confirmed concussion. My headache worsened over the next three days, I attended A&E again for checks and had to take two days off work. I’ve since complained to Wembley by email, by the web portal and by two signed-for letters, but have had no reply.

PV, London

You bought the £390 VIP ticket with money from your 21st birthday and tell me it felt a dream come true. It’s worrying that the metal barrier was so poorly secured that it could be toppled by a gust, but accidents happen. What concerns me most is the apparent lack of care shown by the venue afterwards. You say that no one offered you assistance to get home – a funded taxi would have been the obvious option – or, given your worsening symptoms, suggested you go to hospital for a checkup. It’s even more extraordinary that your subsequent complaints were ignored. At the very least I’d have expected a written apology and a refund of the ticket price.

Predictably, Wembley moved fast when I got in touch. It offered you tickets for an event of your choice plus “hospitality” to make amends. A spokesperson said: “All accidents and incidents that take place at Wembley Stadium are reported and investigated. This matter has now been reviewed and a response sent directly to the individual concerned. We apologise for the delay.”

