Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) most popular amongst individual investors who own 41% of the shares, institutions hold 24%

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual investors with 41% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Meanwhile, institutions make up 24% of the company’s shareholders. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Knight Therapeutics, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Knight Therapeutics?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Knight Therapeutics. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Knight Therapeutics' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Knight Therapeutics is not owned by hedge funds. From our data, we infer that the largest shareholder is Jonathan Goodman (who also holds the title of Top Key Executive) with 22% of shares outstanding. Its usually considered a good sign when insiders own a significant number of shares in the company, and in this case, we're glad to see a company insider play the role of a key stakeholder. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 13% and 12%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 5 shareholders control more than half of the company which implies that this group has considerable sway over the company's decision-making.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

