Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings (NYSE:KNX) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.16

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.'s (NYSE:KNX) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.16 per share on 24th of June. The payment will take the dividend yield to 1.4%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. The last dividend made up quite a large portion of free cash flows, and this was made worse by the lack of free cash flows. Generally, we think that this would be a risky long term practice.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise exponentially over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 19%, which would make us comfortable with the dividend's sustainability, despite the levels currently being elevated.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.24 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.64. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 10% a year over that time. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings' EPS has fallen by approximately 23% per year during the past five years. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future. On the bright side, earnings are predicted to gain some ground over the next year, but until this turns into a pattern we wouldn't be feeling too comfortable.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings' Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. We can't deny that the payments have been very stable, but we are a little bit worried about the very high payout ratio. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

