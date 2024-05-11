Knaus Tabbert AG (ETR:KTA) Just Reported First-Quarter Earnings: Have Analysts Changed Their Mind On The Stock?

Investors in Knaus Tabbert AG (ETR:KTA) had a good week, as its shares rose 6.9% to close at €46.20 following the release of its first-quarter results. It was a credible result overall, with revenues of €377m and statutory earnings per share of €5.81 both in line with analyst estimates, showing that Knaus Tabbert is executing in line with expectations. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, Knaus Tabbert's six analysts currently expect revenues in 2024 to be €1.49b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of €1.49b and earnings per share (EPS) of €6.38 in 2024. So we can see that while the consensus made no real change to its revenue estimates, it also no longer provides an earnings per share estimate. This suggests that revenues are what the market is focusing on after the latest results.

There's been no real change to the consensus price target of €67.33, with Knaus Tabbert seemingly executing in line with expectations. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Knaus Tabbert analyst has a price target of €87.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at €44.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that Knaus Tabbert's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 2.4% annualised growth rate until the end of 2024 being well below the historical 23% p.a. growth over the last three years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 3.8% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Knaus Tabbert.

The Bottom Line

The clear take away from these updates is that the analysts made no change to their revenue estimates for next year, with the business apparently performing in line with their models. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply they will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at €67.33, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

