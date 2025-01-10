KKR & Co (KKR) Stock Price Rallied 80% in 2024

Moon Capital Management, LLC, an investment management company, released its fourth quarter 2024 investor letter. A copy of the letter can be downloaded here. The majority of experts believed two years ago that a U.S. recession might be approaching within the next twelve months. Two years later, however, the economy has managed to escape contraction, inflation is under control, profit margins are strong, and investor confidence has returned. The S&P 500 has also generated its best two-year return since 1998, the year before the Internet investment bubble burst, with a 23% gain in 2024. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2024.

Moon Capital Management highlighted stocks like KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) in the fourth quarter 2024 investor letter. KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) is an equity and real estate investment firm. The one-month return of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) was -4.82%, and its shares gained 81.07% of their value over the last 52 weeks. On January 8, 2025, KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) stock closed at $148.24 per share with a market capitalization of $136.796 billion.

Moon Capital Management stated the following regarding KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) in its Q4 2024 investor letter:

"We recently sold our shares in global private equity giant KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) at $153 per share. Our initial investment in the company dates back to 2018, when the stock was trading around $20 per share. At that time, KKR’s net cash and investments comprised approximately 65% of its market price (over $13 per share). These investments had been compounding at a mid-teens rate and had more than doubled in value since the start of the decade. The remaining $7 per share of enterprise value reflected the fee-related earnings, which were predominantly recurring, given that 73% of KKR’s assets under management (AUM) were locked in for over eight years.