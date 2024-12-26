KISCO Holdings And 2 Other Dividend Stocks For Reliable Income

In the midst of a turbulent global market landscape, characterized by cautious Federal Reserve commentary and political uncertainties, investors are increasingly seeking stability through reliable income streams. Dividend stocks have emerged as a popular choice for those looking to navigate these volatile times, offering consistent returns that can provide a buffer against market fluctuations.
Top 10 Dividend Stocks
|
Name
|
Dividend Yield
|
Dividend Rating
|
Guaranty Trust Holding (NGSE:GTCO)
|
6.38%
|
★★★★★★
|
Peoples Bancorp (NasdaqGS:PEBO)
|
4.93%
|
★★★★★★
|
Wuliangye YibinLtd (SZSE:000858)
|
3.28%
|
★★★★★★
|
Padma Oil (DSE:PADMAOIL)
|
7.56%
|
★★★★★★
|
Southside Bancshares (NYSE:SBSI)
|
4.52%
|
★★★★★★
|
GakkyushaLtd (TSE:9769)
|
4.36%
|
★★★★★★
|
China South Publishing & Media Group (SHSE:601098)
|
3.76%
|
★★★★★★
|
Citizens & Northern (NasdaqCM:CZNC)
|
6.02%
|
★★★★★★
|
Premier Financial (NasdaqGS:PFC)
|
4.72%
|
★★★★★★
|
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise (SWX:BCVN)
|
5.22%
|
★★★★★★
Click here to see the full list of 1937 stocks from our Top Dividend Stocks screener.
Let's take a closer look at a couple of our picks from the screened companies.
KISCO Holdings
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: KISCO Holdings Corp., with a market cap of ₩276.59 billion, operates through its subsidiaries to develop, produce, and sell steel products primarily in South Korea.
Operations: KISCO Holdings Corp.'s revenue is primarily derived from its Steel Manufacturing segment, which generated ₩1.16 trillion.
Dividend Yield: 4.1%
KISCO Holdings reported a significant drop in net income for Q3 2024, with earnings per share decreasing from KRW 1,381 to KRW 561 year-over-year. Despite this, the company's dividend yield remains competitive in the Korean market at 4.06%. However, its dividend history is marked by volatility and unreliability over the past seven years. Positively, dividends are well-covered by both earnings and cash flows with low payout ratios of 24.4% and 14%, respectively.
-
Click here and access our complete dividend analysis report to understand the dynamics of KISCO Holdings.
-
Insights from our recent valuation report point to the potential undervaluation of KISCO Holdings shares in the market.
Solidwizard Technology
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★★
Overview: Solidwizard Technology Co., Ltd. offers software, hardware, and consulting service solutions in Taiwan and China, with a market cap of NT$4.56 billion.
Operations: Solidwizard Technology Co., Ltd.'s revenue segments include NT$1.33 billion from Taiwan and NT$172.64 million from China.
Dividend Yield: 4.8%
Solidwizard Technology's recent earnings report shows stable financial performance, with net income rising to TWD 51 million in Q3 2024. The company's dividend yield of 4.8% ranks among the top 25% in Taiwan, supported by a payout ratio of 75.9%. Dividends have been reliably increasing over the past decade, and despite a higher cash payout ratio of 88.8%, they remain covered by cash flows. Additionally, its price-to-earnings ratio of 15.8x suggests good value compared to the market average.
-
Click here to discover the nuances of Solidwizard Technology with our detailed analytical dividend report.
-
The valuation report we've compiled suggests that Solidwizard Technology's current price could be inflated.
Nippon Fine Chemical
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: Nippon Fine Chemical Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries manufacture and sell fine chemical, cosmetic, and industrial chemical products both in Japan and internationally, with a market cap of ¥51.50 billion.
Operations: Nippon Fine Chemical Co., Ltd. generates revenue through its fine chemical, cosmetic, and industrial chemical product segments.
Dividend Yield: 3.2%
Nippon Fine Chemical offers a reliable dividend yield of 3.16%, supported by a low payout ratio of 21.8%, ensuring dividends are well covered by earnings and cash flows, with a cash payout ratio of 49.2%. Over the past decade, dividends have been stable and growing, though the yield is lower than Japan's top dividend payers at 3.81%. The stock trades at a significant discount to its estimated fair value, enhancing its appeal for value-conscious investors.
-
Unlock comprehensive insights into our analysis of Nippon Fine Chemical stock in this dividend report.
-
The analysis detailed in our Nippon Fine Chemical valuation report hints at an inflated share price compared to its estimated value.
Turning Ideas Into Actions
-
Access the full spectrum of 1937 Top Dividend Stocks by clicking on this link.
-
Already own these companies? Link your portfolio to Simply Wall St and get alerts on any new warning signs to your stocks.
-
Take control of your financial future using Simply Wall St, offering free, in-depth knowledge of international markets to every investor.
Ready To Venture Into Other Investment Styles?
-
Explore high-performing small cap companies that haven't yet garnered significant analyst attention.
-
Fuel your portfolio with companies showing strong growth potential, backed by optimistic outlooks both from analysts and management.
-
Find companies with promising cash flow potential yet trading below their fair value.
This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.
Companies discussed in this article include KOSE:A001940 TPEX:8416 and TSE:4362.
Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com