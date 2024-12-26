KISCO Holdings And 2 Other Dividend Stocks For Reliable Income

Simply Wall St.
In the midst of a turbulent global market landscape, characterized by cautious Federal Reserve commentary and political uncertainties, investors are increasingly seeking stability through reliable income streams. Dividend stocks have emerged as a popular choice for those looking to navigate these volatile times, offering consistent returns that can provide a buffer against market fluctuations.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks

Name

Dividend Yield

Dividend Rating

Guaranty Trust Holding (NGSE:GTCO)

6.38%

★★★★★★

Peoples Bancorp (NasdaqGS:PEBO)

4.93%

★★★★★★

Wuliangye YibinLtd (SZSE:000858)

3.28%

★★★★★★

Padma Oil (DSE:PADMAOIL)

7.56%

★★★★★★

Southside Bancshares (NYSE:SBSI)

4.52%

★★★★★★

GakkyushaLtd (TSE:9769)

4.36%

★★★★★★

China South Publishing & Media Group (SHSE:601098)

3.76%

★★★★★★

Citizens & Northern (NasdaqCM:CZNC)

6.02%

★★★★★★

Premier Financial (NasdaqGS:PFC)

4.72%

★★★★★★

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise (SWX:BCVN)

5.22%

★★★★★★

Let's take a closer look at a couple of our picks from the screened companies.

KISCO Holdings

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: KISCO Holdings Corp., with a market cap of ₩276.59 billion, operates through its subsidiaries to develop, produce, and sell steel products primarily in South Korea.

Operations: KISCO Holdings Corp.'s revenue is primarily derived from its Steel Manufacturing segment, which generated ₩1.16 trillion.

Dividend Yield: 4.1%

KISCO Holdings reported a significant drop in net income for Q3 2024, with earnings per share decreasing from KRW 1,381 to KRW 561 year-over-year. Despite this, the company's dividend yield remains competitive in the Korean market at 4.06%. However, its dividend history is marked by volatility and unreliability over the past seven years. Positively, dividends are well-covered by both earnings and cash flows with low payout ratios of 24.4% and 14%, respectively.

KOSE:A001940 Dividend History as at Dec 2024
KOSE:A001940 Dividend History as at Dec 2024

Solidwizard Technology

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Solidwizard Technology Co., Ltd. offers software, hardware, and consulting service solutions in Taiwan and China, with a market cap of NT$4.56 billion.

Operations: Solidwizard Technology Co., Ltd.'s revenue segments include NT$1.33 billion from Taiwan and NT$172.64 million from China.

Dividend Yield: 4.8%

Solidwizard Technology's recent earnings report shows stable financial performance, with net income rising to TWD 51 million in Q3 2024. The company's dividend yield of 4.8% ranks among the top 25% in Taiwan, supported by a payout ratio of 75.9%. Dividends have been reliably increasing over the past decade, and despite a higher cash payout ratio of 88.8%, they remain covered by cash flows. Additionally, its price-to-earnings ratio of 15.8x suggests good value compared to the market average.

