KISCO Holdings And 2 Other Dividend Stocks For Reliable Income

In the midst of a turbulent global market landscape, characterized by cautious Federal Reserve commentary and political uncertainties, investors are increasingly seeking stability through reliable income streams. Dividend stocks have emerged as a popular choice for those looking to navigate these volatile times, offering consistent returns that can provide a buffer against market fluctuations.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Guaranty Trust Holding (NGSE:GTCO) 6.38% ★★★★★★ Peoples Bancorp (NasdaqGS:PEBO) 4.93% ★★★★★★ Wuliangye YibinLtd (SZSE:000858) 3.28% ★★★★★★ Padma Oil (DSE:PADMAOIL) 7.56% ★★★★★★ Southside Bancshares (NYSE:SBSI) 4.52% ★★★★★★ GakkyushaLtd (TSE:9769) 4.36% ★★★★★★ China South Publishing & Media Group (SHSE:601098) 3.76% ★★★★★★ Citizens & Northern (NasdaqCM:CZNC) 6.02% ★★★★★★ Premier Financial (NasdaqGS:PFC) 4.72% ★★★★★★ Banque Cantonale Vaudoise (SWX:BCVN) 5.22% ★★★★★★

Let's take a closer look at a couple of our picks from the screened companies.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: KISCO Holdings Corp., with a market cap of ₩276.59 billion, operates through its subsidiaries to develop, produce, and sell steel products primarily in South Korea.

Operations: KISCO Holdings Corp.'s revenue is primarily derived from its Steel Manufacturing segment, which generated ₩1.16 trillion.

Dividend Yield: 4.1%

KISCO Holdings reported a significant drop in net income for Q3 2024, with earnings per share decreasing from KRW 1,381 to KRW 561 year-over-year. Despite this, the company's dividend yield remains competitive in the Korean market at 4.06%. However, its dividend history is marked by volatility and unreliability over the past seven years. Positively, dividends are well-covered by both earnings and cash flows with low payout ratios of 24.4% and 14%, respectively.

KOSE:A001940 Dividend History as at Dec 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Solidwizard Technology Co., Ltd. offers software, hardware, and consulting service solutions in Taiwan and China, with a market cap of NT$4.56 billion.

Operations: Solidwizard Technology Co., Ltd.'s revenue segments include NT$1.33 billion from Taiwan and NT$172.64 million from China.

Dividend Yield: 4.8%

Solidwizard Technology's recent earnings report shows stable financial performance, with net income rising to TWD 51 million in Q3 2024. The company's dividend yield of 4.8% ranks among the top 25% in Taiwan, supported by a payout ratio of 75.9%. Dividends have been reliably increasing over the past decade, and despite a higher cash payout ratio of 88.8%, they remain covered by cash flows. Additionally, its price-to-earnings ratio of 15.8x suggests good value compared to the market average.