Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd (BOM:500245) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Production ...

Overall Growth: 7% growth in value compared to last year, despite lower sales realizations.

Sales Realizations: Decreased by 6% for Pig Iron, 2% for Castings, and 12% for steel compared to last year's Q2.

Production Increase: 1,65,495 tonnes in Q2, up 7% from Q1 and 43% from last year's Q2.

Release Date: November 07, 2024

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd ( BOM:500245 ) is actively expanding its machining capacity, with plans to add 50 new machines this year, enhancing its ability to meet customer demand for machined castings.

The company is making strategic investments in renewable energy, with plans to increase solar power capacity to 100 megawatts by the end of the fiscal year, which is expected to reduce power costs significantly.

There is a positive outlook for demand in Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd ( BOM:500245 )'s products, including pig iron, castings, steel, and tubes, despite current market pressures.

The company has seen a 44% increase in external sales compared to the previous year, attributed to destocking from last year.

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd ( BOM:500245 ) reported a significant increase in production across various segments, with a 43% year-over-year increase in overall production due to the previous year's furnace stoppage.

The company is experiencing challenges in the seamless tube segment, with profitability down substantially over the last few quarters due to market pressures and competition.

Iron ore prices remain high locally, with no relief in sight, adding to the cost pressures faced by the company.

Operational delays have been reported in key projects, such as the solar power plant and iron ore mines, due to extended rains, impacting the timeline for realizing benefits.

The company faces margin pressures due to high input costs, particularly in the steel and tube segments, with a notable impact from Chinese dumping affecting the tube sector.

Despite increased production, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd ( BOM:500245 ) experienced a marginal drop in sales value due to delayed sales and a decrease in sales realizations across several product lines.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide an overview of the current demand scenario across your segments, particularly post-elections? A: Ravindranath Gumaste, Managing Director: The demand cycle post-monsoon is typically strong, but this year it has been muted. While sectors like commercial vehicles show some corrections, tractors are stable but not strong. Demand for castings remains good, but supply exceeds demand, leading to margin pressure. Steel prices remain under pressure due to input costs.

Q: What is affecting the profitability of the seamless tube segment? A: Ravindranath Gumaste, Managing Director: The tube segment has seen a 12% drop in realization, with line pipes facing a 20% decline due to dumping from China. This has severely impacted Indian manufacturers, despite demand in oil and gas sectors.

Q: Could you elaborate on the growth outlook for the castings business and any new customer acquisitions? A: Ravindranath Gumaste, Managing Director: We are focused on quality capacity creation and customer requirements, leading to increased market share. We are adding new customers and developing new components for existing ones. We expect substantial growth in casting volumes, aiming for 200,000 tonnes next year.

Q: How do you plan to address the rising power costs and improve operational efficiencies? A: Ravindranath Gumaste, Managing Director: We aim to complete solar and PCI projects by the end of the month, which should reduce power costs. We are also exploring renewable energy options to bring power costs down from 9% to 5-6% of revenues over the next few years.

Q: What are the company's plans regarding carbon emission regulations and potential restructuring? A: Ravindranath Gumaste, Managing Director: We are working on ESG initiatives to reduce carbon emissions by April 2026. This includes increasing the use of renewable power across our facilities and working with consultants to ensure compliance.

