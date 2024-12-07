Kirkland's Inc (KIRK) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strategic Partnerships and Positive ...

Net Sales: $114.4 million, down from $116.4 million in the prior year quarter.

Comparable Sales: Decrease of 3% for the quarter.

Comparable Store Sales Growth: Positive 1.6%.

E-commerce Sales: Decline of 14.9% compared to the prior year period.

Gross Profit Margin: Increased 180 basis points to 28.1% of sales.

Adjusted EBITDA: Positive $0.5 million versus negative $3.3 million in the prior quarter.

Operating Loss: $2.4 million compared to $6.7 million last year.

Net Loss: $7.7 million compared to $6.4 million in the prior quarter.

Inventory: $111 million, a 5.7% increase from the prior year quarter.

Total Borrowings: $80.4 million at the end of the quarter.

Release Date: December 06, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Kirkland's Inc (NASDAQ:KIRK) entered a strategic partnership with Beyond, allowing the company to retire expensive debt and strengthen its balance sheet.

The company achieved its fourth consecutive quarter of positive comparable store sales growth, with a 1.6% increase driven by positive traffic and conversion.

Kirkland's Inc (NASDAQ:KIRK) reported a $3.7 million year-over-year improvement in adjusted EBITDA, returning to positive adjusted EBITDA for the quarter.

The company saw a 6% increase in transactions and a 10% increase in units sold, driven by strong performance in seasonally relevant decor categories.

Kirkland's Inc (NASDAQ:KIRK) successfully reactivated 39% of lapsed customers over the last 12 months, enhancing customer loyalty and engagement.

Negative Points

Total comparable sales declined by 3% for the period, with e-commerce sales declining 14.9% compared to the prior year.

The company faced significant headwinds from hurricanes Helene and Milton, impacting approximately 20% of its store base.

Higher ticket categories such as furniture and wall decor experienced continued softness due to macroeconomic pressures and strategic shipping decisions.

Gross profit margin was pressured by increased promotional activity and a decline in merchandise margin.

Kirkland's Inc (NASDAQ:KIRK) reported a net loss of $7.7 million for the quarter, compared to a $6.4 million loss in the prior year.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more color on the trends you're seeing, particularly regarding November's softer results and the split between e-commerce and retail store sales? A: Amy Sullivan, President and CEO: The calendar shift has created some noise in November, but we remain optimistic about the combined November and December performance. The next two weeks are crucial, and we have a significant customer appreciation event underway. Michael Madden, EVP and CFO: We expect continued momentum in store sales, despite tougher comps, as we've seen traffic and conversion gains there.

Story Continues