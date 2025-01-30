Kirby’s (NYSE:KEX) Q4 Earnings Results: Revenue In Line With Expectations

Marine transportation service company Kirby (NYSE:KEX) met Wall Street’s revenue expectations in Q4 CY2024, but sales were flat year on year at $802.3 million. Its GAAP profit of $0.74 per share was 43.1% below analysts’ consensus estimates.

Kirby (KEX) Q4 CY2024 Highlights:

Revenue: $802.3 million vs analyst estimates of $803.7 million (flat year on year, in line)

EPS (GAAP): $0.74 vs analyst expectations of $1.30 (43.1% miss due to $56 million impairment charge)

Adjusted EBITDA: $172.3 million vs analyst estimates of $167.7 million (21.5% margin, 2.8% beat)

Operating Margin: 6.3%, down from 11.6% in the same quarter last year

Free Cash Flow Margin: 18.8%, up from 11.2% in the same quarter last year

Market Capitalization: $6.12 billion

David Grzebinski, Kirby’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our fourth quarter results included some seasonal softness in both marine transportation and distribution and services, as we experienced weather and navigational challenges for marine and typical seasonal weakness in distribution and services. These headwinds were offset by good execution from our teams in both segments during the quarter that drove strong year-over-year financial performance, with adjusted earnings per share up 24% year-over-year. We ended the year on a good note, and we anticipate strong growth in 2025.

Company Overview

Transporting goods along all U.S. coasts, Kirby (NYSE:KEX) provides inland and coastal marine transportation services.

Marine Transportation

The growth of e-commerce and global trade continues to drive demand for shipping services, presenting opportunities for marine transportation companies. While ocean freight is more fuel efficient and therefore cheaper than its air and ground counterparts, it results in slower delivery times, presenting a trade off. To improve transit speeds, the industry continues to invest in digitization to optimize fleets and routes. However, marine transportation companies are still at the whim of economic cycles. Consumer spending, for example, can greatly impact the demand for these companies’ offerings while fuel costs can influence profit margins. Geopolitical tensions can also affect access to trade routes, and if certain countries are banned from using passageways like the Panama Canal, costs can spiral out of control.

Sales Growth

Examining a company’s long-term performance can provide clues about its quality. Any business can put up a good quarter or two, but the best consistently grow over the long haul. Regrettably, Kirby’s sales grew at a sluggish 2.8% compounded annual growth rate over the last five years. This fell short of our benchmarks, but there are still things to like about Kirby.

