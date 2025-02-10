KION GROUP AG (KIGRY) (Q3 2024) Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Challenges with Strategic ...

Revenue: EUR 2.8 billion for Q3 2024.

Adjusted EBIT: EUR 220 million with an adjusted EBIT margin of 8.1%.

Free Cash Flow: Positive EUR 229 million.

Earnings Per Share: EUR 0.55.

Order Intake: EUR 2.4 billion, reflecting seasonal softness.

Net Income: EUR 72 million attributable to shareholders.

Net Debt Reduction: EUR 163 million decrease in net debt.

Service Business Revenue Share: 50% of total revenues in the quarter.

Guidance for Full Year 2024: Revenue between EUR 11.4 and 11.6 billion; Adjusted EBIT between EUR 850 and 910 million; Free cash flow between EUR 570 and 650 million.

Release Date: February 04, 2025

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

KION GROUP AG (KIGRY) reported a solid third quarter with stable adjusted EBIT and EBIT margins despite tough comparisons.

The company successfully narrowed its guidance ranges for the full year, reflecting confidence in its performance.

Free cash flow was positive at EUR229 million, driven by strong EBIT and improvements in networking capital.

The new Center of Excellence for Automation in Antwerp, Belgium, is expected to enhance the company's capabilities in delivering innovative automation solutions.

KION GROUP AG (KIGRY) has entered into a strategic partnership with Eurofork, enhancing its solution portfolio with automated high-density storage solutions.

Negative Points

Order intake was impacted by seasonal softness and customer hesitation due to macroeconomic and political uncertainties.

Earnings per share declined year-on-year due to higher net financial and tax expenses, despite stable adjusted EBIT.

The company faces ongoing challenges in the ITS segment with a mixed-driven lower margin.

There is a continued expectation of subdued demand in the SCS segment due to macroeconomic uncertainties.

The destocking process in the North American market is ongoing, affecting unit and value terms negatively.

Q & A Highlights

Q: With the normalization of order intake and revenue correlation, what measures can Kion Group take to mitigate potential revenue decline next year? A: Richard Smith, CEO: We remain committed to achieving and maintaining more than 10% margins by the end of our planning period in 2027. Lower revenues next year would be a temporary challenge, requiring cost adjustments to return margins above 10%. We have flexibility in our cost base and will share further information on 2025 expectations with our full-year 2024 financials.

Q: Are you observing different momentum in smaller and mid-sized automation projects compared to larger ones? A: Richard Smith, CEO: The initial drop in interest rates was a positive step, but more reductions are needed. Our supply chain solutions business is building a balanced portfolio between service business, small-medium projects, and larger projects, which is crucial for good execution and profitability.

Story Continues