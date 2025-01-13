Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL): A Bull Case Theory

We came across a bullish thesis on Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) on Substack by Oliver | MMMT Wealth. In this article, we will summarize the bulls’ thesis on KNSL. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL)'s share was trading at $416.48 as of Jan 10th. KNSL’s trailing and forward P/E were 23.76 and 22.12 respectively according to Yahoo Finance.

A close-up of a hand signing a property casualty insurance product contract.

Kinsale Capital (KNSL) is a strong, high-growth company with a compelling investment thesis, despite recent concerns over a slight decline in revenue growth for Q3. Founded in 2009 by CEO Michael Kehoe, who remains with the company and holds significant equity, Kinsale has consistently delivered robust profitability, with a net income margin of 27.3%. In Q3, they reported a 46% increase in net income compared to the previous year, underpinned by an impressive combined ratio of 75.7% and a reduced expense ratio of 19.2%. While the company faced a slight revenue slowdown, its long-term potential remains intact, driven by a strong business model and operational efficiency. The company trades at a forward EV/Sales ratio of 5.6x and EV/EBIT ratio of 18.0x, reflecting its profitability and growth prospects. Kinsale's strong fundamentals position it as a compelling addition to your portfolio for 2025.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.