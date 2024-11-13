Is Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (KNSA) Top Performing European Stock Heading into 2025?

In This Article:
We recently published a list of 10 Top Performing European Stocks Heading into 2025. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA) stands against other top performing European stocks.
As per Deloitte, inflation in the Eurozone slightly rebounded in October but was still quite low. The consumer price index increased 2% in October as compared to the year earlier. While this was slightly up from the low of 1.7% of inflation in September, this was the lowest since June 2021. For the ECB, the increase to 2% should not be worrisome. This is because the ECB’s target is 2%.
As per the World Economic Forum, European households continue to save at their highest rates in years, with saving rates in the eurozone exceeding the pre-pandemic levels. In Q2 2024, the saving rate in Europe came in at 15.7%, reflecting an increase from the 15.2% rate that was seen in the quarter prior, as per Eurostat (the statistical office of the EU). In its latest economic forecast, the European Commission mentioned that GDP growth in 2024 is expected to be 1% in the European Union. Furthermore, the growth should improve to 1.6% in 2025.
Impact of Trump’s Presidency on Europe's Economic Growth
As per Goldman Sachs, Europe might face a big hit to economic growth as trade tensions rise. These tensions are fueled by Trump's proposal for sweeping tariffs on all of the US imports. The large bank added that the actual magnitude of tariff increases might be less of a matter of worry as compared to the uncertainty that is created by threatening to impose tariffs on Europe. While Mr. Trump’s 10% across-the-board tariff poses a clear risk, Goldman Sachs expects the incoming President to initiate a more moderate set of duties on European countries.
These tariffs will be targeted towards auto exports, which are worth $80 billion, or 0.9% of EU exports. The duties are expected to have a significant impact on GDP in Germany, Sweden, and Switzerland in particular. ECB president had earlier mentioned that, if Trump wins, it will be a threat to Europe due to his tariff ideas, NATO commitment, and climate change policies.
Pathway For Rate Cuts and Inflation
The Bank of England decided to cut the interest rates by 25 basis points and mentioned that expected reductions would be gradual. This is because of the expectations that the British government's first budget might lead to increased inflation and economic growth. As per Reuters, BoE mentioned that inflation is expected to rise to ~2.5% by the end of 2024 from 1.7% in September and 2.7% by 2025 end before declining gradually below its 2% target in mid-2027.
The Government's decisions to raise a cap on bus fares, higher value-added tax on private school fees, and increase employers’ social security contributions are some of the measures that might fuel inflation.
Amidst the uncertainties about the Trump Administration’s policies, Wall Street analysts opine that investors are required to bet on stocks that have a proven track record and that are expected to grow in the near future.
Our Methodology
To list the 10 Top Performing European Stocks Heading into 2025, we used a screener and sifted through online rankings to extract the European stocks. After getting the initial list of 20-25 stocks, we filtered out the list by selecting the ones that have increased significantly on a YTD basis and which have higher upside potential, as of November 10. Finally, the stocks were ranked in ascending order of their average upside potential.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA)
% Increase on a YTD Basis: ~23%
Average Upside Potential: ~53.1%
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA) is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases having unmet medical needs. The company is based out of London, the United Kingdom.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA)'s focus on disease awareness and expanding prescriber adoption demonstrated promising Q3 2024 results. This is evidenced by the fact that more than 2,550 prescribers (since its launch in April 2021) have written ARCALYST prescriptions for recurrent pericarditis. As of the end of Q3 2024, the average total duration of ARCALYST therapy in recurrent pericarditis rose to ~27 months. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA)'s clinical pipeline, which includes the ongoing trials for abiprubart in Sjögren's disease, remains the priority.
Notably, consistent execution throughout the commercial organization, which includes strategic investments in brand and disease awareness, continued to fuel ARCALYST's growth among new and repeat prescribers.
For 2024, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA) expects ARCALYST net sales to increase to between $410 million and $420 million. Within the pipeline, the company has been enrolling and dosing patients in the Phase 2b clinical trial of abiprubart in Sjögren's disease. It expects to remain cash flow positive on an annual basis while continuing to invest throughout its business, including commercialization and pipeline advancement.
As per industry experts, disease awareness campaigns and commercial strategies have been increasing prescriber adoption. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA) expects continued growth in ARCALYST sales and prescriber numbers, with a strong emphasis on increasing disease awareness and diagnosis for recurrent pericarditis. The company continues to focus on making investments, targeting to bring new treatments to the market for debilitating diseases.
Analysts at Evercore ISI increased their target price on the shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA) from $30.00 to $35.00, giving an "Outperform" rating on 30th October.
Overall, KNSA ranks 5th on our list of top performing European stocks heading into 2025.
