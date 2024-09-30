Kingfisher plc's (LON:KGF) Stock Has Seen Strong Momentum: Does That Call For Deeper Study Of Its Financial Prospects?

Most readers would already be aware that Kingfisher's (LON:KGF) stock increased significantly by 30% over the past three months. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Kingfisher's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Kingfisher is:

5.2% = UK£345m ÷ UK£6.6b (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2024).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every £1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of £0.05.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Kingfisher's Earnings Growth And 5.2% ROE

On the face of it, Kingfisher's ROE is not much to talk about. A quick further study shows that the company's ROE doesn't compare favorably to the industry average of 7.6% either. Kingfisher was still able to see a decent net income growth of 10% over the past five years. So, the growth in the company's earnings could probably have been caused by other variables. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

As a next step, we compared Kingfisher's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 10% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Kingfisher's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Kingfisher Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 52% (or a retention ratio of 48%) for Kingfisher suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of its income to its shareholders.

Besides, Kingfisher has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 28% over the next three years. As a result, the expected drop in Kingfisher's payout ratio explains the anticipated rise in the company's future ROE to 6.9%, over the same period.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that Kingfisher has some positive attributes. Namely, its high earnings growth. We do however feel that the earnings growth number could have been even higher, had the company been reinvesting more of its earnings and paid out less dividends. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

