King Charles Receives £45 Million Pay Increase

Almost exactly one year ago, the UK Government announced a shake-up of royal finances which it was anticipated would see the King receive a significant pay increase from 2025. And today, that hefty increase has become set in stone as the exact figures have been shared.

King Charles, in his role as Head of State, will receive £132 million from the UK Treasury in the 2025/2026 tax year. This is an increase of more than £45 million on the £86.3 million he is receiving for the current financial year. However, the Palace has pointed out that much of that money will go towards the planned £369 million spend on Buckingham Palace restoration, and once the work is finished the amount the King receives will be reassessed by the Treasury.

The huge and sudden increase has come about because the amount the King gets in a given year is based on the profits of the Crown Estate two years previously—which have now soared due to the success of offshore wind farms. The Crown Estate reported today that it made £1.1 billion in profits in the last financial year. The King will receive an amount from the Treasury which is the equivalent to 12% of that—£132 million. Had the government not intervened to shake up royal funding, under the old system he would have been due to receive the equivalent of 25% of that—£275 million.

When this was announced in July there was criticism of a pay increase for the monarchy at a time when people are struggling. The Guardian newspaper described how the announcement of the funding changes were “heavily spun by the Treasury to give the impression that the King would be taking a pay cut” due to the fact that he will receive 12% of the Crown Estate profits rather than 25%.

In reality, the Crown Estate profits belong to the Treasury and have always been used for public services. Historically, the revenue was managed by the Sovereign who used the money to pay for lots of public services including things like the salaries of judges and ambassadors. However, in 1760, King George III changed this to a new system where Parliament managed the money from the Crown Estate and paid for all the public services, then paid him a lump sum to run the monarchy. This is the system that has been in place ever since.

The Sovereign Grant Act 2011 tweaked the way in which the lump sum to the monarchy was decided by pegging the amount the monarch receives to a percentage of the profits of the Crown Estate. Since then, this has led some people to mistakenly think that the King is entitled to the profits and only takes a percentage.

