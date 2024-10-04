Kinergy Advancement Berhad's (KLSE:KAB) investors will be pleased with their strong 218% return over the last five years

When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But on the bright side, if you buy shares in a high quality company at the right price, you can gain well over 100%. For example, the Kinergy Advancement Berhad (KLSE:KAB) share price has soared 217% in the last half decade. Most would be very happy with that. In the last week the share price is up 4.5%.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over half a decade, Kinergy Advancement Berhad managed to grow its earnings per share at 27% a year. That makes the EPS growth particularly close to the yearly share price growth of 26%. That suggests that the market sentiment around the company hasn't changed much over that time. Rather, the share price has approximately tracked EPS growth.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

Kinergy Advancement Berhad shareholders are up 3.0% for the year. But that return falls short of the market. It's probably a good sign that the company has an even better long term track record, having provided shareholders with an annual TSR of 26% over five years. Maybe the share price is just taking a breather while the business executes on its growth strategy. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Kinergy Advancement Berhad (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) that you should be aware of.

