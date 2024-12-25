Kimball Electronics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:KE) Financials Are Too Obscure To Link With Current Share Price Momentum: What's In Store For the Stock?

In This Article:
Kimball Electronics' (NASDAQ:KE) stock up by 9.4% over the past three months. Given that the stock prices usually follow long-term business performance, we wonder if the company's mixed financials could have any adverse effect on its current price price movement Particularly, we will be paying attention to Kimball Electronics' ROE today.
Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.
How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?
The formula for ROE is:
Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity
So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Kimball Electronics is:
2.4% = US$13m ÷ US$548m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2024).
The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.02.
What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?
So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.
Kimball Electronics' Earnings Growth And 2.4% ROE
As you can see, Kimball Electronics' ROE looks pretty weak. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 10%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. Thus, the low net income growth of 3.2% seen by Kimball Electronics over the past five years could probably be the result of it having a lower ROE.
As a next step, we compared Kimball Electronics' net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 14% in the same period.
Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Kimball Electronics is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.
Is Kimball Electronics Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?
Kimball Electronics doesn't pay any regular dividends, which means that it is retaining all of its earnings. However, there's only been very little earnings growth to show for it. Therefore, there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.
Summary
In total, we're a bit ambivalent about Kimball Electronics' performance. While the company does have a high rate of reinvestment, the low ROE means that all that reinvestment is not reaping any benefit to its investors, and moreover, its having a negative impact on the earnings growth. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.
