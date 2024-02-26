Kim Hin Joo (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:KHJB) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Kim Hin Joo (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:KHJB) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Kim Hin Joo (Malaysia) Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.023 = RM1.9m ÷ (RM102m - RM18m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, Kim Hin Joo (Malaysia) Berhad has an ROCE of 2.3%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Specialty Retail industry average of 14%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Kim Hin Joo (Malaysia) Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of Kim Hin Joo (Malaysia) Berhad's past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Kim Hin Joo (Malaysia) Berhad's ROCE Trend?

In terms of Kim Hin Joo (Malaysia) Berhad's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 43% over the last five years. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

Our Take On Kim Hin Joo (Malaysia) Berhad's ROCE

To conclude, we've found that Kim Hin Joo (Malaysia) Berhad is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Since the stock has declined 25% over the last three years, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

