Kier Group plc (LON:KIE) is largely controlled by institutional shareholders who own 83% of the company

Key Insights

Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, Kier Group's stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions

A total of 14 investors have a majority stake in the company with 50% ownership

Using data from analyst forecasts alongside ownership research, one can better assess the future performance of a company

A look at the shareholders of Kier Group plc (LON:KIE) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 83% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Because institutional owners have a huge pool of resources and liquidity, their investing decisions tend to carry a great deal of weight, especially with individual investors. As a result, a sizeable amount of institutional money invested in a firm is generally viewed as a positive attribute.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Kier Group.

LSE:KIE Ownership Breakdown December 22nd 2024

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Kier Group?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Kier Group already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Kier Group, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

LSE:KIE Earnings and Revenue Growth December 22nd 2024

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Hedge funds don't have many shares in Kier Group. The company's largest shareholder is BlackRock, Inc., with ownership of 6.3%. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 5.9% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 5.2% by the third-largest shareholder. Furthermore, CEO Andrew Oswell Davies is the owner of 0.5% of the company's shares.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 50% of the ownership is controlled by the top 14 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

