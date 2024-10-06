Kier Group Full Year 2024 Earnings: Misses Expectations

Kier Group (LON:KIE) Full Year 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: UK£3.91b (up 16% from FY 2023).

Net income: UK£51.0m (up 24% from FY 2023).

Profit margin: 1.3% (in line with FY 2023).

EPS: UK£0.12 (up from UK£0.095 in FY 2023).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Kier Group Revenues and Earnings Miss Expectations

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 2.1%. Earnings per share (EPS) also missed analyst estimates by 12%.

The primary driver behind last 12 months revenue was the Infrastructure Services segment contributing a total revenue of UK£1.99b (51% of total revenue). Notably, cost of sales worth UK£3.57b amounted to 91% of total revenue thereby underscoring the impact on earnings. The largest operating expense was General & Administrative costs, amounting to UK£251.7m (89% of total expenses). Explore how KIE's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 4.4% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 4.6% growth forecast for the Construction industry in the United Kingdom.

Performance of the British Construction industry.

The company's shares are down 2.0% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for Kier Group that we have uncovered.

