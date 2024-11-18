Kid ASA (LTS:0RCW) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Record Revenue Amidst Profitability Pressures

Store Portfolio: Opened seven new stores by the end of the year.

Release Date: November 12, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Kid ASA is investing in future growth with new store openings and expansions, including a significant new store in Oslo.

The company maintained a strong gross margin of 62.1%, one of the highest for the third quarter historically.

Inventory levels increased by 27% year-over-year, partly due to early delivery of goods and new category introductions, which could impact cash flow.

Q: Your costs look high in the quarter. How should we think about the cost development going into Q4? A: We have explained the cost development with significant currency effects, bonus provisions, and logistic increases. We do not guide on future costs but refer to our financial objectives with OpEx to sales ratio at current levels on an annual basis. Some costs are investments in future growth, and the bonus provision is a timing issue compared to last year.

Q: Will the bonus provisions in Q4 be higher or lower than last year? A: The higher bonus provisions are already booked in Q3, but the total level of bonus compared to last year has not changed. There are no changes in the bonus system within the company.

Q: Is there any OpEx related to delivery of goods and timing of store openings affecting Q3 numbers? A: Yes, we have 1.2 million related to last-mile distribution for larger furniture. There is also high project activity and new stores opening in early October, impacting Q3 OpEx due to preparation.

Q: Your inventory looks high, up 27% year-over-year. Can you quantify how much is related to early delivery of goods and new categories? A: The inventory increase is 200 million, with approximately 50% related to seasonal products and the remaining to full-year assortment. The majority of the increase is due to early deliveries for the upcoming Q4.

Q: What was the like-for-like in Hemtex adjusted for last year's campaign? A: We do not share those figures, but isolating the Hemtex campaign effect, we see positive growth. However, we do not disclose specific numbers.

Q: Can you share insights on the development in the Swedish market, particularly regarding competition and campaign activity? A: The Swedish market has been tough, but we are gaining market share and strengthening our position. We have more lease negotiations and are seen as an important tenant, despite revenue drops explained this quarter.

Q: Can you comment on footfall and price and volume mix in the quarter? A: We have increased traffic to our stores, but we do not share price volume externally. The markets in Norway and Sweden are fairly comparable in terms of pricing challenges.

Q: How should we think about the net gain on the potential sale of the warehouse in Sweden? A: The sale is progressing as planned, and we will provide further details at a later stage.

Q: How has October been for the Kid Group, considering the shopping index seems uplifting? A: We will disclose insights in January with our Q4 report. The start of October is important, but the most crucial period is from week 47 onwards, which will determine the quarter's results.

Q: Are you seeing any differences in campaign activity for Christmas products compared to previous years? A: Some retailers may start Black Week or Christmas campaigns early, but there are no significant differences in aggressive marketing compared to previous years. It is similar to what we have seen historically.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

