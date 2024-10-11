What Is Kia Lim Berhad's (KLSE:KIALIM) Share Price Doing?

While Kia Lim Berhad (KLSE:KIALIM) might not have the largest market cap around , it saw a decent share price growth of 14% on the KLSE over the last few months. Shareholders may appreciate the recent price jump, but the company still has a way to go before reaching its yearly highs again. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Today we will analyse the most recent data on Kia Lim Berhad’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Kia Lim Berhad?

Great news for investors – Kia Lim Berhad is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to our price multiple model, where we compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. We’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 4.4x is currently well-below the industry average of 12.2x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. Kia Lim Berhad’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its industry peers, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

What kind of growth will Kia Lim Berhad generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected next year, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Kia Lim Berhad, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although KIALIM is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the negative profit outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. We recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to KIALIM, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on KIALIM for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, we recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

If you want to dive deeper into Kia Lim Berhad, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Kia Lim Berhad (2 make us uncomfortable!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

