Khong Guan (SGX:K03) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So on that note, Khong Guan (SGX:K03) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Khong Guan is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.045 = S$2.5m ÷ (S$66m - S$9.3m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2024).

Thus, Khong Guan has an ROCE of 4.5%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Consumer Retailing industry average of 7.8%.

See our latest analysis for Khong Guan

SGX:K03 Return on Capital Employed December 23rd 2024

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings , check out these free graphs detailing revenue and cash flow performance of Khong Guan.

What Can We Tell From Khong Guan's ROCE Trend?

While there are companies with higher returns on capital out there, we still find the trend at Khong Guan promising. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 349% in that same time. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, we're delighted to see that Khong Guan has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 46% in the last five years. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

Khong Guan does have some risks, we noticed 3 warning signs (and 2 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

Story Continues