Kforce Inc (KFRC) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Surpassing EPS Guidance Amid Revenue Challenges

  • Total Revenue: $353.3 million, above the midpoint of expectations, down 0.8% sequentially and 6.8% year over year.

  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): $0.75, exceeded the high end of guidance.

  • Gross Margin: 27.9%, increased 10 basis points sequentially and 20 basis points year over year.

  • Flex Margins (Technology Business): 26.1%, increased 20 basis points sequentially and 60 basis points year over year.

  • SG&A Expenses: 22.2% of revenue, slightly above guidance expectations.

  • Operating Margin: 5.3%, toward the high end of expectations.

  • Effective Tax Rate: 22.3%, lower than expected due to R&D tax credits.

  • Operating Cash Flows: Approximately $31 million.

  • Return on Equity: 33%.

  • Capital Returned to Shareholders: Over $17 million through dividends and share repurchases in Q3.

  • Dividend Yield: 2.7%.

  • Q4 Revenue Guidance: $337 million to $345 million.

  • Q4 EPS Guidance: $0.56 to $0.64, includes a $0.02 negative impact from hurricane-related charitable contribution.

Release Date: October 28, 2024

Positive Points

  • Kforce Inc (NYSE:KFRC) exceeded the midpoint of revenue expectations and surpassed the top end of earnings per share guidance for Q3 2024.

  • The technology business has remained stable over the last four quarters, with consistent demand for high-end skill sets.

  • Kforce Inc (NYSE:KFRC) is establishing a development center in Pune, India, to enhance service offerings and support client needs.

  • The company is experiencing growth in its solutions offering, indicating strong client relationships and a robust value proposition.

  • Kforce Inc (NYSE:KFRC) has a strong balance sheet with minimal debt and continues to return capital to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

Negative Points

  • Total revenues declined 0.8% sequentially and 6.8% year over year on a billing day basis.

  • Flex revenues in the technology business declined 0.6% sequentially and 5.1% year over year per billing day.

  • Clients remain cautious with discretionary spending due to economic uncertainties, impacting the initiation of new technology investments.

  • The FA business, which constitutes 8.0% of revenues, declined 2.2% sequentially and 21.4% year over year on a billing day basis.

  • SG&A expenses as a percentage of revenue were slightly above guidance expectations, indicating higher operational costs.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the improvement in gross margins, particularly on Flex, and the impact of health insurance costs versus bill-pay spread? A: Jeffrey Hackman, CFO, explained that technology Flex margins increased by 20 basis points sequentially and 60 basis points year-over-year, primarily driven by an improvement in the bill-pay spread. Health insurance had a contributing factor on a year-over-year basis but not sequentially. The focus on high-end technology resources and solutions-oriented business also contributed to the margin improvement.

