On December 27, 2023, Ronald Nersesian, a Director at Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS), sold 29,672 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

Keysight Technologies Inc is a leading technology company that provides electronic design and test solutions to the communications and electronics industries. The company's products help its customers design, develop, manufacture, install, deploy, and operate electronic equipment and networks. Keysight's offerings include hardware, software, and services that span the entire product lifecycle from design simulation to prototype validation, manufacturing test, optimization in networks and cloud environments.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 29,672 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by Ronald Nersesian is part of a broader pattern observed over the last year, where there has been a total of 1 insider buy and 14 insider sells for Keysight Technologies Inc.

Keysight Technologies Inc Director Ronald Nersesian Sells 29,672 Shares

On the day of the sale, shares of Keysight Technologies Inc were trading at $159.82, giving the company a market capitalization of $27.994 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 27.02, which is above the industry median of 23.115 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price of $159.82 compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $179.68 indicates that Keysight Technologies Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.89, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's valuation and the confidence level of its executives and directors. The recent insider selling activity at Keysight Technologies Inc may prompt stakeholders to take a closer look at the company's valuation and future prospects.

