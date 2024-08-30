Key takeaways from the BLT conference including Air France, DHL, Lufthansa

investing.com -- A recent BLT Conference provided valuable insights into the performance and future outlook of some key companies, as per analysts at Stifel.

It provides a cohesive understanding of the current trends and challenges each company faces, along with potential implications for investors.

At the conference, Air France-KLM (EPA:AIRF) expressed cautious optimism regarding its future, despite some underlying challenges. The airline remains hopeful about modest growth in unit revenues, particularly as KLM experienced slight yield improvements over the summer months.

However, Air France's yields were somewhat impacted by the Olympic Games, leading to a mixed performance overall. There are also concerns about cost management, particularly if capacity growth falls short of expectations.

On the M&A front, Air France-KLM is showing interest in acquiring TAP Portugal, with potential interest in Air Europa as well, although much will depend on the pricing and structure of these deals.

DHL Group (VIE:DHL) conveyed a cautiously optimistic outlook, supported by stable trends in its core businesses. The company reported moderate growth in B2B Express volumes and strong demand in both Ocean and Air Freight, especially in Asia.

A key strategic move for DHL is the introduction of a demand surcharge for Express customers, which is expected to significantly boost EBIT in the second half of the year.

Additionally, an anticipated letter price increase in Germany is likely to further enhance EBIT, indicating that DHL is on track to meet its full-year guidance.

DSV A/S (CSE:DSV) reported that it continues to see robust demand, particularly on the Transpacific trade lane, with no immediate signs of a US recession. The company is optimistic about improving its Free Cash Flow (FCF) in the latter half of 2024, driven by lower net working capital and stabilized freight rates.

While there was little new information on the NEOM project or potential developments with DB Schenker, DSV's positive trading environment suggests a solid financial outlook, though investors should remain attentive to long-term project developments.

At Fraport AG (ETR:FRAG), the focus was on addressing the challenges of reduced passenger traffic at Frankfurt Airport, attributed to supply constraints rather than a lack of demand. Lufthansa's aircraft delivery delays are the main bottleneck, though demand remains strong, leading to record load factors.

Fraport also expects significant fee increases in 2025, despite resistance from airlines, which could enhance revenue.

The company remains confident in achieving a Free Cash Flow turnaround by 2025, though the timing of dividend resumption remains uncertain.

Hapag-Lloyd (F:HLAG) presented a stable near-term outlook, with healthy demand, particularly on the Transpacific trade lane, though European export activity continues to lag.

There are concerns about the company's profitability once the Red Sea situation is resolved, but management remains optimistic that measures such as scrapping older vessels and reducing speeds could mitigate potential impacts.

This cautious yet hopeful stance highlights the complexity of navigating the current market environment.

Kühne + Nagel (K+N) indicated that its volume trends in ocean and air freight are heading in the right direction, with expectations for improved yields in the second half of 2024.

While the full impact on the fourth quarter remains uncertain, the company anticipates a recovery in Free Cash Flow as freight rates stabilize, easing the pressure on net working capital. K+N's solid trading development suggests a positive outlook, but the full picture will depend on how the peak season unfolds.

Finally, Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHAG) presented a mixed picture, with significant disparities across different regions. The airline is facing challenges on Asia routes, particularly in China, Japan, and Korea, where yields have been under pressure.

However, transatlantic travel shows more resilience, particularly in premium segments. Lufthansa's reduced EBIT guidance appears achievable, though inefficiencies related to delayed aircraft deliveries pose ongoing challenges.

The company's struggle with labor disputes, particularly at its Discover Airlines subsidiary, adds another layer of complexity to its operational landscape.

Zurich Airport shared its perspective on the challenges and opportunities ahead. The company is grappling with cost inflation, which is affecting profitability.

However, there is optimism surrounding future fee increases and the ongoing development of the Noida airport project in India.

Zurich Airport is also considering a new dividend policy, signaling potential returns to shareholders in the near future. These strategic initiatives underscore Zurich Airport's efforts to navigate current challenges while positioning itself for long-term growth.

