The Key To Real Estate Investing Success — and 8 Ways To Find It

Real estate investing can be one of the most lucrative ways to build wealth, once you find your footing and begin to make the deals that go big. However, getting started can be daunting.

Where do you start? How do you know what to do? The answer lies in getting a mentor who has been there before and can help you troubleshoot.

“Having a real estate investing mentor is valuable for real estate investors of all experience levels, but it is especially beneficial for beginning investors,” according to Adam Hamilton, CEO of REI Hub.

Hamilton pointed out that with all that goes into it, it can be confusing in ways beginners have no experience with.

“An investing mentor can act as your guide to investing in real estate, helping you with everything from knowing how to identify good potential properties to understanding what owning and managing them actually entails,” he said.

Hamilton and other experts explained why you need a mentor and how to find one.

Bust Investing Myths

Hamilton said it’s easy for newbies to believe in real estate myths, such as that investing in “fixer-upper” properties is a great deal when it’s actually very tricky. Sometimes they offer great opportunities, and sometimes they are financial holes that cost you more money than you can ever make off of them, and good mentors will help determine which is which.

A mentor can help you avoid making these mistakes or wasting time and money.

Look To the Internet for General Education

While not everyone may be able to find or afford working with a mentor, Holden Andrews, a real estate investor and representative of Helpful Home Group, said there is a lot of knowledge available through YouTube such as Bigger Pockets, Pace Morby, Jerry Norton, Ben Mallah, Tom Cruz, and other real estate influencers.

However, a mentor offers insights that go beyond books or seminars, providing “real-world strategies that shorten the learning curve and empower you to make confident, informed decisions,” according to Brett Johnson, a real estate investor, real estate agent and owner of New Era Home Buyers.

Seek Specificity

While internet-based mentors are great for the general, a real mentor is invaluable for when you have a specific question. Andrews has two “go-to” mentors he turns to: a family friend who is a real estate developer in Portland, Oregon, with a portfolio of around $100 million in apartment buildings and a person who used real estate to fund his retirement in California.

