A key index of manufacturing activity in China turned positive in October

BEIJING (AP) — A closely watched survey on manufacturing in China has edged into positive territory, the government statistics agency said Thursday.

The Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 50.1. A reading above 50 indicates an improvement over the previous month. It was the first improvement after five straight months of decline.

The rise follows the central bank’s announcement of a series of steps to boost the economy in late September. Investors and business owners are waiting to see if the government approves additional stimulus measures for the economy at a meeting of China's top legislative body next week.

