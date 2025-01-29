Key dates in Heathrow expansion saga

Chancellor Rachel Reeves is expected to give her support for the building of a third runway at Heathrow.

Here is a timeline of key events in the long-running saga over expansion of the west London airport.

(PA Graphics)

– June 2001

It is reported that Labour ministers are “seriously considering” building a third runway at Heathrow in order to keep pace with other European airports.

– July 2002

The Labour Government sets out its UK airport expansion options, which include a third runway at Heathrow.

Transport Secretary Alistair Darling says “doing nothing is not an option” because capacity will not meet demand.

– December 2003

The Government publishes a White Paper outlining plans for a third runway and sixth terminal at Heathrow.

Protesters at the Camp for Climate Action in Sipson near Heathrow Airport (Steve Parsons/PA)

– August 2007

Protesters opposed to the aviation industry and Heathrow expansion set up a Camp for Climate Action near Sipson, on the northern edge of the airport.

– November 2007

The Labour Government outlines proposals for a third runway and sixth terminal. The new runway could be in operation by 2020.

– September 2008

The Opposition Conservative Party promises to scrap the planned third runway and opt instead for a high-speed rail network linking Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham and London.

In a statement on the proposed third runway, Labour Transport Secretary Geoff Hoon says ‘doing nothing will damage our economy’ (PA)

– January 15 2009

Labour backs a third runway despite strong opposition from local residents, environmental groups, neighbouring councils and its own backbenchers.

The project gets the go-ahead after Prime Minister Gordon Brown says the needs of the economy and the environment have to be balanced.

– January 23 2009

London Mayor Boris Johnson and a team of engineers sail into the Thames Estuary in search of a possible site for a new airport.

He says the proposal to build an airport on an artificial island in the estuary could be a viable alternative to Heathrow.

– October 2009

Opposition leader David Cameron tells a public meeting in Richmond, south-west London, that Heathrow expansion will not go ahead, saying “no ifs, no buts”.

– May 2010

Labour loses the General Election. The new coalition Government of the Conservatives and the Liberal Democrats immediately scraps the third runway proposal.

– March 2012

Both Prime Minister David Cameron and Chancellor George Osborne acknowledge a need for airport expansion in south-east England.

It is reported they are prepared to look again at options for Heathrow.

Sir Howard Davies chaired the independent Airports Commission from 2012-2015 (Philip Toscano/PA)

– September 2012

An independent Airports Commission on future airport policy is set up by Whitehall, to be chaired by Sir Howard Davies.

– December 2013

Politicians are likely to have to decide between a new runway at either Heathrow or Gatwick, following an interim report by the Airports Commission.

Story Continues