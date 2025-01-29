PA Media: Money
Key dates in Heathrow expansion saga
Neil Lancefield, PA Transport Correspondent
Chancellor Rachel Reeves is expected to give her support for the building of a third runway at Heathrow.

Here is a timeline of key events in the long-running saga over expansion of the west London airport.

A graphic showing Heathrow&#39;s proposed expansion plan
– June 2001

It is reported that Labour ministers are “seriously considering” building a third runway at Heathrow in order to keep pace with other European airports.

– July 2002

The Labour Government sets out its UK airport expansion options, which include a third runway at Heathrow.

Transport Secretary Alistair Darling says “doing nothing is not an option” because capacity will not meet demand.

– December 2003

The Government publishes a White Paper outlining plans for a third runway and sixth terminal at Heathrow.

Protestors at the Camp for Climate Action in Sipson near Heathrow airport
Protesters at the Camp for Climate Action in Sipson near Heathrow Airport (Steve Parsons/PA)

– August 2007

Protesters opposed to the aviation industry and Heathrow expansion set up a Camp for Climate Action near Sipson, on the northern edge of the airport.

– November 2007

The Labour Government outlines proposals for a third runway and sixth terminal. The new runway could be in operation by 2020.

– September 2008

The Opposition Conservative Party promises to scrap the planned third runway and opt instead for a high-speed rail network linking Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham and London.

Labour&#39;s Transport Secretary Geoff Hoon delivering a statement to the House of Commons
In a statement on the proposed third runway, Labour Transport Secretary Geoff Hoon says ‘doing nothing will damage our economy’ (PA)

– January 15 2009

Labour backs a third runway despite strong opposition from local residents, environmental groups, neighbouring councils and its own backbenchers.

The project gets the go-ahead after Prime Minister Gordon Brown says the needs of the economy and the environment have to be balanced.

– January 23 2009

London Mayor Boris Johnson and a team of engineers sail into the Thames Estuary in search of a possible site for a new airport.

He says the proposal to build an airport on an artificial island in the estuary could be a viable alternative to Heathrow.

– October 2009

Opposition leader David Cameron tells a public meeting in Richmond, south-west London, that Heathrow expansion will not go ahead, saying “no ifs, no buts”.

– May 2010

Labour loses the General Election. The new coalition Government of the Conservatives and the Liberal Democrats immediately scraps the third runway proposal.

– March 2012

Both Prime Minister David Cameron and Chancellor George Osborne acknowledge a need for airport expansion in south-east England.

It is reported they are prepared to look again at options for Heathrow.

Sir Howard Davies
Sir Howard Davies chaired the independent Airports Commission from 2012-2015 (Philip Toscano/PA)

– September 2012

An independent Airports Commission on future airport policy is set up by Whitehall, to be chaired by Sir Howard Davies.

– December 2013

Politicians are likely to have to decide between a new runway at either Heathrow or Gatwick, following an interim report by the Airports Commission.

