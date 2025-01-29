'Key beneficiary of TikTok's mishaps:' Meta is one of Wall Street's top AI picks headed into earnings

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg puts on Orion, the augmented reality glasses. Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP

Meta will report fourth-quarter earnings after the close on Wednesday.

Traders are on high alert for key details on AI monetization.

The stakes for mega-cap earnings have been raised by DeepSeek's jarring debut this week.

Investors are bracing for Meta's fourth-quarter earnings report after the closing bell on Wednesday, with the tech giant set to unveil results in the middle of a difficult week for tech stocks.

The Facebook parent could come under closer scrutiny this quarter following a major sell-off in the tech sector on Monday sparked by a new AI model that shook the US stock market's dominant bull narrative.

Meta dropped as much as 3% Monday amid a broader market rout brought on by DeepSeek, an AI app from a Chinese startup that's challenged US investors' assumptions about the technology. The stock managed to reverse its decline and rallied on Tuesday, trading nearly 3% higher at $677 a share.

"We view the DeepSeek fear across the tech world as in essence a "tech AI head fake" that will be short lived as more details and analysis comes out about DeepSeek's model," Wedbush analyst Dan Ives wrote in a note on Tuesday. "We continue to view this is a golden buying opportunity that will not change the AI spending trajectory of the AI Revolution."

According to Bloomberg data, analysts expect earnings per share of $6.78 and revenue of $46.98 billion.

Meta investors will be listening for key updates during the tech titan's earnings call, including revenue guidance for 2025, its plan to monetize AI, and how the company might benefit from drama surrounding TikTok.

Here's what Wall Street expects from Meta's fourth-quarter earnings report.

Bank of America: A slew of positive catalysts

Meta could benefit from a slew of positive catalysts this year, Bank of America analysts said.

The bank said that the tech firm is still in the early stages of monetizing its AI projects and integrating AI into its messaging platforms, such as WhatsApp and Messenger.

"AI monetization should further ramp in 2025, driving strong relative advertising growth vs the industry," the bank wrote in a note.

Meta could also stand to benefit from any disruption to TikTok, with some companies potentially shifting to Meta to advertise. TikTok was estimated to take in around $12 billion in ad spending last year, BofA analysts said, citing an estimate from eMarketer.

Meta has also said it would slash another 5% of its workforce this year, which could improve profit margins.

"With a stable macro backdrop, a growing AI contribution to ad revenues, ramping messaging revenues, and continued cost discipline (recent headcount cuts), we remain positive on the stock in 2025," analysts added.

