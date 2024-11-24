I kept my $80K investment portfolio a secret from my boyfriend while we were trying to save for a downpayment

It takes a fair amount of money to buy a home these days. The median existing-home sale price in September was $404,500, according to the National Association of REALTORS.

And if you want to avoid private mortgage insurance, a costly premium that protects your lender in case you fall behind on mortgage payments, you’ll need to come up with at least a 20% down payment on a conventional home loan.

Don't miss

Accredited investors can become the landlord of Walmart, Whole Foods or Kroger — and benefit from regular distributions without lifting a finger. Here’s how

Car insurance premiums in America are through the roof — and only getting worse. But less than 2 minutes can save you more than $600/year

These 5 magic money moves will boost you up America's net worth ladder in 2024 — and you can complete each step within minutes. Here's how

Based on the aforementioned median home sale price, that could mean having to put down $80,000 in one fell swoop.

But what if you’ve been secretly squirreling away funds in an investment portfolio to that tune? If you’re trying to buy a home jointly with a partner, they may be surprised to learn about your hidden assets.

And you should know that, while a surprise of this nature may be well-received, it could also backfire in a seriously big way.

The problem with financial infidelity

Keeping financial secrets from a romantic partner may be more common than you'd think. The National Endowment for Financial Education (NEFE) found that, among U.S. adults who have combined finances in a relationship, 43% have deceived their partner financially in one way or another.

Specifically, 39% have hidden a purchase or bank account, while 19% have hidden cash from their partner.

The problem, though, is that financial infidelity has the potential to ruin an otherwise solid relationship. In fact, the NEFE found that 85% of those who committed financial infidelity had their relationships significantly impacted.

For 42%, that deception led to an argument. For 32%, it resulted in less trust. And for 16%, it ultimately set the stage for divorce.

Read more: Jeff Bezos and Oprah Winfrey invest in this asset to keep their wealth safe — you may want to do the same in 2024

It’s a matter of your intentions

If you've hidden a large sum of money from your partner, your best bet is to come clean. But their reaction — and any subsequent consequences — may boil down to what your intentions were in the first place.

The NEFE reported that, among those guilty of financial infidelity, 38% felt that some aspects of their finances should remain private — while 34% said they took the actions they did because they knew their partner would disapprove of their financial choice.

Story Continues