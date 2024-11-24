I kept my $80K investment portfolio a secret from my boyfriend while we were trying to save for a downpayment
It takes a fair amount of money to buy a home these days. The median existing-home sale price in September was $404,500, according to the National Association of REALTORS.
And if you want to avoid private mortgage insurance, a costly premium that protects your lender in case you fall behind on mortgage payments, you’ll need to come up with at least a 20% down payment on a conventional home loan.
Don't miss
-
Accredited investors can become the landlord of Walmart, Whole Foods or Kroger — and benefit from regular distributions without lifting a finger. Here’s how
-
Car insurance premiums in America are through the roof — and only getting worse. But less than 2 minutes can save you more than $600/year
-
These 5 magic money moves will boost you up America's net worth ladder in 2024 — and you can complete each step within minutes. Here's how
Based on the aforementioned median home sale price, that could mean having to put down $80,000 in one fell swoop.
But what if you’ve been secretly squirreling away funds in an investment portfolio to that tune? If you’re trying to buy a home jointly with a partner, they may be surprised to learn about your hidden assets.
And you should know that, while a surprise of this nature may be well-received, it could also backfire in a seriously big way.
The problem with financial infidelity
Keeping financial secrets from a romantic partner may be more common than you'd think. The National Endowment for Financial Education (NEFE) found that, among U.S. adults who have combined finances in a relationship, 43% have deceived their partner financially in one way or another.
Specifically, 39% have hidden a purchase or bank account, while 19% have hidden cash from their partner.
The problem, though, is that financial infidelity has the potential to ruin an otherwise solid relationship. In fact, the NEFE found that 85% of those who committed financial infidelity had their relationships significantly impacted.
For 42%, that deception led to an argument. For 32%, it resulted in less trust. And for 16%, it ultimately set the stage for divorce.
Read more: Jeff Bezos and Oprah Winfrey invest in this asset to keep their wealth safe — you may want to do the same in 2024
It’s a matter of your intentions
If you've hidden a large sum of money from your partner, your best bet is to come clean. But their reaction — and any subsequent consequences — may boil down to what your intentions were in the first place.
The NEFE reported that, among those guilty of financial infidelity, 38% felt that some aspects of their finances should remain private — while 34% said they took the actions they did because they knew their partner would disapprove of their financial choice.
However, you may have had the best of intentions in keeping your investment portfolio a secret.
If both you and your partner have been on the same page about wanting to buy a house, and you saved that money independently to spare your partner the stress of having to work overtime or give up other things to accumulate it, then they may be thrilled to learn that you’ve socked that money away for both of you to use jointly.
On the other hand, if you hid that money from your partner because you were afraid they’d otherwise waste it, that’s a different story. In that case, your partner may not take kindly to the news.
But that also invites a different discussion — whether you’re truly on the same page financially.
If you and your partner can’t agree on financial priorities and goals, then buying a home together — or even being together — may not be feasible. And if you have financial differences, it’s best to work those out (either alone or with counseling) before committing to a large joint purchase together — or a marriage, if that’s where you think you’re headed.
It’s one thing to surprise a partner with a nice gift or a trip you’ve saved up for on the sly. It’s another thing to surprise them with an $80,000 downpayment on a home.
Even if they’re happy about the end result, you may, as a general policy, want to avoid hiding large sums of money from them in the future, even if your intentions were coming from a place of generosity.
What to read next
-
Rich, young Americans are ditching the stormy stock market — here are the alternative assets they're banking on instead
-
Cost-of-living in America is still out of control — use these 3 'real assets' to protect your wealth today, no matter what the US Fed does or says
-
Thanks to Jeff Bezos, you can now use $100 to cash in on prime real estate — without the headache of being a landlord. Here's how
This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.