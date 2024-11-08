Kenvue Inc (KVUE) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Growth Amidst Market Challenges

Organic Growth: 0.9% year-over-year.

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share: $0.28.

Adjusted Gross Margin Expansion: 130 basis points to 60.7%.

Self-Care Organic Sales Growth: 0.7%.

Essential Health Organic Sales Growth: 4.5%.

Skin Health and Beauty Organic Sales Decline: 2.7%.

Net Interest Expense: $96 million for the quarter.

Adjusted Effective Tax Rate: 28.9% for the quarter.

Adjusted Net Income: $542 million for the quarter.

Full Year Organic Growth Expectation: Towards the low end of 2% to 4% range.

Full Year Adjusted Diluted EPS Outlook: $1.10 to $1.20.

Release Date: November 07, 2024

Positive Points

Kenvue Inc (NYSE:KVUE) delivered year-over-year organic growth of 0.9% in Q3 2024, despite a softer top line.

The company achieved strong productivity improvements, resulting in an adjusted gross margin expansion of 130 basis points compared to last year.

Kenvue Inc (NYSE:KVUE) is on track to invest approximately 20% more in marketing in 2024, focusing on social media and analytics-driven strategies.

The company is making progress in exiting TSAs, with nearly three-quarters exited and on track to fully exit by mid-2025.

Kenvue Inc (NYSE:KVUE) is implementing a new playbook to strengthen its market presence, with early positive results in self-care and essential health segments.

Negative Points

Organic sales in the skin health and beauty segment declined by 2.7% year-over-year, impacted by a muted sun season and challenging dynamics in China.

The company is facing slower category dynamics in allergies and pediatric fever, affecting self-care segment growth.

Kenvue Inc (NYSE:KVUE) has lowered its full-year 2024 organic growth guidance to the low end of the 2% to 4% range due to slower recovery in skin health and beauty.

The U.S. market is experiencing a deceleration in the skincare category, which is expected to continue into Q4.

Despite improvements, the company acknowledges that the recovery of its U.S. skin health business will not be immediate or linear.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more color on the drivers of your updated organic sales growth guidance for Q4? A: Thibaut Mongon, CEO: We expect Q4 to be our strongest growth quarter due to the cumulative impact of our new playbook and easier year-over-year comparisons. Factors like last year's destocking and portfolio rationalization won't repeat, providing tailwinds. However, we are seeing a late start to the cold and flu season, which is a challenge.

