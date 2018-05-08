Kentucky Derby tickets can cost $4,000—but I learned you can have a great time for under $100

The Kentucky Derby, with its unparalleled history and tradition, is a bucket-list sporting event. Every year, more than 150,000 spectators gather at Churchill Downs in extravagant hats and pastel suits to sip mint juleps, wager and watch the Run for the Roses, which has been called the "greatest two minutes in sports."

The Derby takes place the first Saturday of every May, but preparations for the iconic race start well before. As milliner Lisa Shaub told me , those who are really looking to go all out on their outfits start calling for custom-made hats as early as February. Those looking to go all out are also spending thousands of dollars: There are several ticket options that exceed $4,000.

I found out the week of the 144th Kentucky Derby that I'd be attending and scrambled to put together an outfit and make semi-affordable travel plans.

To say I was Derby rookie would be an understatement: I'd never had a mint julep and didn't know what a fascinator was until I bought one a few days before the race. I'd also never seen a horse race, live or on television. To further complicate things, I'd be completely on my own.

I started uncertain and alone in elite box seats, then joined the rowdy scene on the infield and ended up in a large, quintessentially Southern home with 15 new friends.

Here's exactly what it was like to spend a full day at the Kentucky Derby — starting as a newbie and leaving as a fan.





Travel and lodging

Flights into Louisville were close to $1,500, so I flew from New York City to Indianapolis for less than half that amount. Hotel and Airbnb options in Louisville were scarce and well above my price range. Over Derby weekend, the average nightly cost for a two-person stay in Louisville is $1,197.

My best option was a $266-per-night hotel room in Lexington, which is about 80 miles east.

It was an easy hour and a half drive to Louisville on Saturday morning, until I got close to the track. Streets were closed off and the traffic was bonkers. About two miles out from the Churchill Downs, I started seeing neon signs for parking: "$5, plus $2 for a ride to track."

The closer I got, the higher the prices went. One Louisville-native told me that residents near Churchill Downs not only open their homes for parking but also sell beer and homemade food and can earn enough over the weekend to make a monthly mortgage payment.

I was lucky and had a pass that granted me parking outside of the Clubhouse Gate, one of the three entrances to Churchill Downs.

Gates open as early as 8:00 a.m. I arrived around 11:15 a.m. and there was already lots of activity at the entrance. I later learned that I showed up on the earlier side, and what seemed like a lot of action to me was nothing compared to the afternoon crowds.

It was drizzling when I arrived but umbrellas, this Derby rookie learned, are one of the prohibited items at Churchill Downs. This shot was taken just before I had to toss mine at security.







Food, drink and clothes inside Churchill Downs

Immediately upon entering the racetrack, I was greeted with the holler of: "Mint juleps! Mint juleps!" At first, the consistent hollering was all I could hear, but I quickly adjusted, like one does to the sounds of sirens in New York City, and it simply became background noise.

The mint julep is the traditional derby drink. Each year, about 120,000 juleps are served over the two-day event, which require more than 10,000 bottles of Old Forester mint julep ready-to-serve cocktail, 1,000 pounds of mint and 60,000 pounds of ice.

Despite the rain, which started to pick up, the colors and patterns took center stage. The Derby gives people a license to get creative and be bold. The big hats didn't disappoint.





Nor did the outfits.





Navigating Churchill Downs was like making my way through a small city. It's massive, with endless bars, concessions, shops and ATMs. I withdrew 60 bucks and reluctantly ate a $5 ATM fee. While in line, I overheard someone lament, "I thought $600 would be enough for the day ..." It sounded like it was this person's second trip to the ATM.

There were also big screens broadcasting the races scattered throughout the grounds.





At the "red carpet" area, the rich and famous made their way into the racetrack. This year's celebrity guests included Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, "Black-ish" star Anthony Anderson and Olympic skaters-turned-announcers Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski.

