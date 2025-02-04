In Kentucky bourbon country, the prospect of a trade war feels like a hangover that won't go away

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (AP) — In the rolling hills of Kentucky where most of the world's bourbon supply is crafted, the prospect of a new trade war feels like an aching hangover that won't go away.

Kentucky bourbon producers again found themselves in the crosshairs as a target for retaliation after President Donald Trump ordered new tariffs on U.S. neighbors Canada and Mexico. On Monday, Trump and the leaders of Canada and Mexico put their planned tariffs on hold for at least a month to allow further negotiations. But the lack of a final resolution still has some elected leaders and industry officials concerned about Kentucky's iconic spirit.

American whiskey exports slumped amid an earlier trade dispute during Trump's first term.

Before the monthlong reprieve was announced late Monday, Canada, a key export market for American spirits, responded to this latest outbreak of trade warfare by initially ordering tariffs on American imports including beverages. Some authorities in several provinces had planned to remove American liquor brands from government store shelves.

The bourbon industry pumps $9 billion into the Bluegrass State’s economy each year, creating more jobs and attracting more tourists than ever before, according to a study released last year. Kentucky distillers produce 95% of the global bourbon supply, according to the Kentucky Distillers’ Association.

Bourbon production is part of the economic lifeblood of Lawrenceburg, a short distance from the distilleries for well-known brands Wild Turkey and Four Roses. In a place where support for Trump runs deep, some said they had faith in wielding tariffs as a way of gaining leverage in negotiations with other countries.

“I think it’s time for our nation to stand up for our nation. And that’s what we’re doing right now,” Lawrenceburg resident Gary Chilton said as he ran afternoon errands. “Other nations have taken advantage of us for so long. It’s a negotiating tool. It’ll get worked out.”

In a video posted to social media Sunday, Kentucky Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear warned that tariffs would hurt working families in a state that voted overwhelmingly for Trump last November. The pain wouldn't be limited to distilleries, but would include segments that support the industry ranging from farmers to barrel-makers, said Beshear, who is widely seen by political observers as a potential candidate for president in 2028.

Republican U.S. Rep. Andy Barr, whose district spans part of Kentucky bourbon production country, remained supportive of Trump amid the uncertainty hanging over the industry.

