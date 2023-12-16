Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of CA$0.0946

The Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) has announced that it will pay a dividend of CA$0.0946 per share on the 29th of December. This means the annual payment is 8.5% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

See our latest analysis for Keg Royalties Income Fund

Keg Royalties Income Fund's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Prior to this announcement, Keg Royalties Income Fund's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Unless the company can turn things around, EPS could fall by 1.2% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 53%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was CA$0.96, compared to the most recent full-year payment of CA$1.14. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 1.7% per annum over that time. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Keg Royalties Income Fund hasn't seen much change in its earnings per share over the last five years.

Our Thoughts On Keg Royalties Income Fund's Dividend

Overall, a consistent dividend is a good thing, and we think that Keg Royalties Income Fund has the ability to continue this into the future. The earnings coverage is acceptable for now, but with earnings on the decline we would definitely keep an eye on the payout ratio. The payment isn't stellar, but it could make a decent addition to a dividend portfolio.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Keg Royalties Income Fund that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Keg Royalties Income Fund not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.