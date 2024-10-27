Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.11

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) will pay a dividend of $0.11 on the 20th of November. The dividend yield will be 6.5% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Kearny Financial's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable.

Kearny Financial has a good history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at 9 years. Past distributions unfortunately do not guarantee future ones, and Kearny Financial's last earnings report actually showed that the company went over its net earnings in its total dividend distribution. This is an alarming sign for the sustainability of its dividends, as it may mean that Kearny Financialis pulling cash from elsewhere to keep its shareholders happy.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 138.6%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the future payout ratio could reach 95%, which is on the higher side, but certainly still feasible.

Kearny Financial's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Kearny Financial has been paying dividends for a while, but the track record isn't stellar. This makes us cautious about the consistency of the dividend over a full economic cycle. Since 2015, the dividend has gone from $0.08 total annually to $0.44. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 21% a year over that time. Dividends have grown rapidly over this time, but with cuts in the past we are not certain that this stock will be a reliable source of income in the future.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Earnings per share has been sinking by 29% over the last five years. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this becomes a long term trend.

Kearny Financial's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The track record isn't great, and the payments are a bit high to be considered sustainable. We don't think Kearny Financial is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

