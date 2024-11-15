Do Katrina Group's (Catalist:1A0) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.
If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Katrina Group (Catalist:1A0). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.
How Quickly Is Katrina Group Increasing Earnings Per Share?
If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Impressively, Katrina Group has grown EPS by 24% per year, compound, in the last three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.
One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Katrina Group's EBIT margins are flat but, worryingly, its revenue is actually down. While this may raise concerns, investors should investigate the reasoning behind this.
In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.
Katrina Group isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of S$11m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.
Are Katrina Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?
Seeing insiders owning a large portion of the shares on issue is often a good sign. Their incentives will be aligned with the investors and there's less of a probability in a sudden sell-off that would impact the share price. So we're pleased to report that Katrina Group insiders own a meaningful share of the business. In fact, they own 90% of the company, so they will share in the same delights and challenges experienced by the ordinary shareholders. This makes it apparent they will be incentivised to plan for the long term - a positive for shareholders with a sit and hold strategy. Valued at only S$11m Katrina Group is really small for a listed company. That means insiders only have S$10m worth of shares, despite the large proportional holding. That might not be a huge sum but it should be enough to keep insiders motivated!
Is Katrina Group Worth Keeping An Eye On?
If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Katrina Group's strong EPS growth. With EPS growth rates like that, it's hardly surprising to see company higher-ups place confidence in the company through continuing to hold a significant investment. The growth and insider confidence is looked upon well and so it's worthwhile to investigate further with a view to discern the stock's true value. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 6 warning signs for Katrina Group you should be aware of, and 4 of them are a bit unpleasant.
