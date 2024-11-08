When Vice President Kamala Harris ends her term on Jan. 20, 2025, she will leave Washington, D.C., with a comfortable nest egg built on book deals and decades of public service, which includes pensions and shared assets with her high-earning spouse Doug Emhoff.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris waves next to her husband Doug Emhoff after she delivered remarks, conceding the 2024 U.S. presidential election to President-elect Donald Trump, at Howard University in Washington, D.C. on November 6, 2024.

What is Kamala Harris' net worth?

Harris and her husband were worth $6 million in 2019 and $8 million as of 2024, according to wealth disclosures, tax filings, and reporting from Forbes.

According to Forbes' review of their finances, the couple owned three homes – in San Francisco, Los Angeles and Washington D.C. – that were worth a combined $5.8 million before accounting for debt in 2019.

Most of the couple's wealth comes from a home worth $4+ million in Los Angeles. The majority of the rest of their wealth comes from the couple's cash, bonds, stocks, pensions, and index funds.

Before moving into the vice president's residence on the grounds of the United States Naval Observatory in northwestern Washington, D.C., in 2021, Harris and Emhoff sold off the couple's DC residence, as well as Harris' San Francisco apartment.

After Harris entered the White House as vice president in 2021, the couple was worth $7 million, Forbes estimated in a report that also detailed how Emhoff’s lucrative career as an entertainment lawyer contributed to their portfolio.

The $1 million increase in the couple’s net worth to $8 million this year was “almost entirely” from the growth in property value of the Los Angeles home, the Forbes report said.

As vice president, Harris currently earns an annual salary of $235,000. In comparison, she earned $174,000 while serving as a U.S. Senator and $159,000 as California's Attorney General. Harris also made more than $450,000 in royalties during her first year as vice president for her 2019 memoir, “The Truths We Hold,” and a children’s book, “Superheroes Are Everywhere," according to the Washington Post.

Harris' 2024 financial disclosure shows only two gifts: tickets to a Beyoncé concert valued at just over $1,655 from the artist and a football game between Florida A&M and Howard University, her alma mater, worth $1,890 from ESPN.

