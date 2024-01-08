K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) most popular amongst retail investors who own 59% of the shares, institutions hold 38%

Key Insights

K+S' significant retail investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

38% of the business is held by the top 25 shareholders

38% of K+S is held by Institutions

A look at the shareholders of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 59% stake, retail investors possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Meanwhile, institutions make up 38% of the company’s shareholders. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of K+S, beginning with the chart below.

XTRA:SDF Ownership Breakdown January 8th 2024

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About K+S?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that K+S does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of K+S, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

XTRA:SDF Earnings and Revenue Growth January 8th 2024

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in K+S. Our data shows that The Vanguard Group, Inc. is the largest shareholder with 3.9% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 3.3% and 3.2% of the stock.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of K+S

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our data cannot confirm that board members are holding shares personally. It is unusual not to have at least some personal holdings by board members, so our data might be flawed. A good next step would be to check how much the CEO is paid.

General Public Ownership

The general public -- including retail investors -- own 59% of K+S. With this amount of ownership, retail investors can collectively play a role in decisions that affect shareholder returns, such as dividend policies and the appointment of directors. They can also exercise the power to vote on acquisitions or mergers that may not improve profitability.

Next Steps:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

