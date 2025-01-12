Justin Trudeau's own walk in the snow launched a historic week in federal politics

OTTAWA — “Sunny ways, my friends. Sunny ways.”

With those words, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau began his time in office, having brought the Liberals out of the political wilderness and into a majority government in October 2015.

Those sunny ways followed him into an unseasonably warm November day weeks later, when he attended his official swearing-in at Rideau Hall. As Trudeau made his way up the driveway to the governor general’s residence, he was surrounded by family, members of his new cabinet and throngs of cheering supporters.

For those watching the 23rd prime minister announce his pending resignation as Liberal leader and prime minister on Monday, the contrast couldn't have seemed more stark. Trudeau delivered the news following his own walk in the snow to a podium outside Rideau Cottage — and after pages from his farewell speech blew away in the icy wind.

“I’ll wing it,” Trudeau said, smiling.

“This country deserves a real choice in the next election, and it has become clear to me that if I’m having to fight internal battles, I cannot be the best option in that election."

Just before he spoke, Trudeau’s photographer Adam Scotti captured images of the prime minister with longtime backroom allies — chief of staff Katie Telford, executive assistant Philip Proulx and former communications and planning director Kate Purchase.

Two of Trudeau’s children, Xavier and Ella-Grace, watched their dad speak with Purchase before he walked out of Rideau Cottage to make history.

Tyler Meredith, a former lead economic adviser to Trudeau and author of the 2019 and 2021 Liberal platforms, said Trudeau's exit follows a common pattern for political leaders — bowing out “at the very last minute.”

“You have to have a certain ego to be a politician," Meredith said. "You have to believe in yourself, you have to have confidence in yourself, you have confidence in your ability to overcome challenges. And so, sometimes, that can blind you to making a more rational decision."

“Pretty much every other premier, every other prime minister in the course of the last number of decades has largely left not voluntarily, or been pushed out by circumstances. I think some people have over-read this as a Trudeau story when I think it's actually a very normal course and arc of political life.”

But Trudeau isn't quitting at a normal time. The incoming Donald Trump administration in the U.S. is vowing to impose 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian goods and the president-elect has mused about annexing Canada through "economic force."

