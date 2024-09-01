Just Three Days Till Dominant Enterprise Berhad (KLSE:DOMINAN) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend

It looks like Dominant Enterprise Berhad (KLSE:DOMINAN) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Meaning, you will need to purchase Dominant Enterprise Berhad's shares before the 5th of September to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 25th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM00.01 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed RM0.04 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Dominant Enterprise Berhad has a trailing yield of 4.7% on the current share price of RM00.85. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether Dominant Enterprise Berhad has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Dominant Enterprise Berhad paid out a comfortable 38% of its profit last year. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. The good news is it paid out just 12% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's positive to see that Dominant Enterprise Berhad's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're discomforted by Dominant Enterprise Berhad's 7.9% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Dominant Enterprise Berhad has delivered an average of 1.9% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments.

To Sum It Up

Has Dominant Enterprise Berhad got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share are down meaningfully, although at least the company is paying out a low and conservative percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's definitely not great to see earnings falling, but at least there may be some buffer before the dividend needs to be cut. Overall we're not hugely bearish on the stock, but there are likely better dividend investments out there.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Dominant Enterprise Berhad is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Dominant Enterprise Berhad you should be aware of.

