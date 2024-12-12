We just got closer to 24-hour stock trading. Is that a good thing?

Ringing the opening and closing bell on the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq is a time-honored tradition—and a major honor for companies and executives who get to participate in the ceremony. The significance of the ritual, however, may be declining in significance as around-the-clock trading becomes the norm on Wall Street and throughout the world.

This fundamental shift hit a milestone late last month when aptly named 24 Exchange became the first exchange operator to gain SEC approval for overnight trading. The company is now looking to raise $50 million, Axios reported, ahead of its planned launch next year.

The move comes as other popular brokerages like Robinhood already offer 24-hour trading—allowing retail investors to wade into a domain previously reserved for hedge funds and other major institutional players. In October, the NYSE announced it would file with the SEC to run 22-hour weekday sessions as markets adjust to a globalized and digital world.

Popular stocks like Tesla, Nvidia, and Apple can swing big in either direction before or after the bell, particularly off the back of earnings releases or other major news events like, say, presidential elections. In that sense, it’s obvious why many investors don’t want to be limited to buying and selling from 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

After all, they can trade cryptocurrencies 24 hours a day, and the same is true for foreign exchange markets. Making moves outside normal trading hours, however, comes with increased risks that equity investors need to understand.

In fact, similar drawbacks apply to extended trading hours currently offered by the major U.S. stock exchanges, which investors can participate in through many retail brokerages. The NYSE and Nasdaq both have pre-market sessions from 4-9:30 a.m. The former is open for after-hours trading from 4-8 p.m., while the latter closes shop at 6:30 p.m.

For all of these non-traditional trading periods, it's important to know that trading volumes are much lower during these sessions, meaning prices can swing more quickly and dramatically as investors try to expand or exit their positions.

“Investors trade with no commissions today—but they effectively pay commissions in the form of a spread,” Richard Torrenzano, a former member of the NYSE’s policy and operations committees, explained in a recent Fortune opinion piece.

Those spreads, or the gap between buying and selling prices for a stock, often widen in extended trading and can eat into profits. In other words, lower liquidity means investors are often better off when they wait for the core trading session.

