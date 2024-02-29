Just Four Days Till Volcano Berhad (KLSE:VOLCANO) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Volcano Berhad (KLSE:VOLCANO) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. This means that investors who purchase Volcano Berhad's shares on or after the 5th of March will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 20th of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM00.005 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed RM0.011 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Volcano Berhad has a trailing yield of 1.6% on the current stock price of RM00.67. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Fortunately Volcano Berhad's payout ratio is modest, at just 32% of profit. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Volcano Berhad generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Dividends consumed 52% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Volcano Berhad's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 10% a year over the previous five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Volcano Berhad has seen its dividend decline 8.9% per annum on average over the past two years, which is not great to see. While it's not great that earnings and dividends per share have fallen in recent years, we're encouraged by the fact that management has trimmed the dividend rather than risk over-committing the company in a risky attempt to maintain yields to shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Is Volcano Berhad an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share have fallen significantly, although at least Volcano Berhad paid out less than half of its profits and free cash flow over the last year, leaving some margin of safety. It might be worth researching if the company is reinvesting in growth projects that could grow earnings and dividends in the future, but for now we're not all that optimistic on its dividend prospects.

With that being said, if dividends aren't your biggest concern with Volcano Berhad, you should know about the other risks facing this business. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Volcano Berhad you should be aware of.

