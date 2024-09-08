Just Four Days Till Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Thus, you can purchase Exco Technologies' shares before the 13th of September in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 27th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be CA$0.105 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of CA$0.42 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Exco Technologies has a trailing yield of approximately 5.3% on its current stock price of CA$8.00. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Exco Technologies is paying out an acceptable 52% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Fortunately, it paid out only 43% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. So we're not too excited that Exco Technologies's earnings are down 4.2% a year over the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Exco Technologies has delivered 8.8% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. Growing the dividend payout ratio while earnings are declining can deliver nice returns for a while, but it's always worth checking for when the company can't increase the payout ratio any more - because then the music stops.

The Bottom Line

Is Exco Technologies an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? The payout ratios are within a reasonable range, implying the dividend may be sustainable. Declining earnings are a serious concern, however, and could pose a threat to the dividend in future. In summary, it's hard to get excited about Exco Technologies from a dividend perspective.

However if you're still interested in Exco Technologies as a potential investment, you should definitely consider some of the risks involved with Exco Technologies. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Exco Technologies that we strongly recommend you have a look at before investing in the company.

Generally, we wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see. Here's a curated list of interesting stocks that are strong dividend payers.

